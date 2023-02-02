Industries

New research has revealed South Africa has the 5th most crypto owners in the world

2 Feb 2023
A new global study from CoinJournal reveals the countries that have had the most success in the cryptocurrency industry looking at factors including the number of owners, crypto gains and number of companies and start-ups.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The results show that South Africa has the fifth most crypto owners in the world.

The United States has by far the largest number of crypto owners, with over 46 million active traders of cryptocurrency in the country as of 2021. There was a total of 13.74% of the US population involved in crypto.

Vietnam came in second place for the highest number of crypto owners by country, with over 20 million active traders of cryptocurrency in 2021. There was also a higher percentage of the population involved in crypto than in the US (20.27%).

Pakistan ranked in third place for the countries with the highest number of cryptocurrency owners, with almost 26.5 million active traders in the country. Pakistan had a lower percentage of the population involved in crypto than Vietnam and the US (11.5%).

Among the key findings of the study are that countries saw a considerable increase in crypto gains last year with the US experiencing a 476% increase in gains while the UK and Germany had increases of 431% and 423% respectively.

The USA has the most crypto companies at over 4,600, however, the tiny island of Singapore comes in 2nd with 643.

Estonia has the third most crypto start-ups in the world, behind the US and UK, with 406.

