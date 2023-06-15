Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Woodlands Dairy commissions additional biomass boiler to further reduce emissions

15 Jun 2023
Woodlands Dairy has commissioned a second biomass boiler that will further increase its use of renewable energy and reduce the dairy manufacturer's carbon emissions.

Says André Adendorff, sustainability manager at Woodlands Dairy: “The first biomass boiler was commissioned in 2016 with the main objective to reduce heavy fuel oil (HFO) and electricity usage to generate steam for the plant. By changing over to a biomass boiler, we reduced our electric-boiler consumption by 40% and our HFO consumption by 83%.

"The second biomass boiler will further reduce our HFO usage by approximately 31%, and result in an increase in biomass of approximately 10.7%. The obvious benefit of moving to renewable energy sources for steam generation is the impressive reduction in carbon emissions.”

Lactalis invests R140m in new powder plant in the Western Cape
Lactalis invests R140m in new powder plant in the Western Cape

5 Apr 2023

Mitigating risk of disruption

The boiler, nicknamed Bessie, is producing steam, and the team has ironed out standard commissioning issues.

“The aim is to generate a base load of steam to mitigate the risk of disruption to operations when a steam plant fails. If the projected reduction of approximately 31% in fossil fuel (HFO) is achieved, the carbon emissions will be reduced by approximately 1046 t/CO2e per annum,” he explains.

The biomass fuel, which consists of wet sawdust and chip timber waste, will be sourced from local timber company MTO, which is within a 70km range from the Woodlands Dairy site.

“Sourcing local renewable biomass reduces the emissions caused by transportation of the biomass. It also ensures working opportunities for the local labour force, generating economic growth for the community,” Adendorff says.

NextOptions
Read more: Woodlands Dairy, reducing carbon emissions, biomass boiler



Related

Boomtown creates national activation for Woodlands Dairy's new First Choice Harvest Oat Drink
BoomtownBoomtown creates national activation for Woodlands Dairy's new First Choice Harvest Oat Drink16 May 2023
Image source: Getty Images
How working from home can increase sustainability20 Mar 2023
First Choice launches its second The Soft Life campaign
First Choice launches its second The Soft Life campaign21 Nov 2022
Boomtown encourages inclusion of 'marketing for good' elements in client campaigns
BoomtownBoomtown encourages inclusion of 'marketing for good' elements in client campaigns13 Sep 2021
First Choice introduces bio-based fresh milk ESL packaging
First Choice introduces bio-based fresh milk ESL packaging27 Jan 2020
Massmart salutes sustainable suppliers
Massmart salutes sustainable suppliers28 Mar 2019
Woodlands Dairy encourages people to 'clean up your hood for good'
BoomtownWoodlands Dairy encourages people to 'clean up your hood for good'29 Nov 2018
Unilever unveils R50m biomass boiler to cut emissions, waste
Unilever unveils R50m biomass boiler to cut emissions, waste6 Jun 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz