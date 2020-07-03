Companies fined for Covid-19 price gouging

The Competition Tribunal has found two Gauteng mask suppliers guilty of inflating prices since the Covid-19 outbreak...
3 Jun 2020
“The Commission concluded that Vasili’s conduct of significantly escalating margins on surgical gloves and face masks without any corresponding increases in costs during the period February to April 2020, is a contravention of section 8(1)(a) of the Competition Act read together with Regulation 4 of the Consumer Protection Regulations,” the statement said.
Vasilis does not admit that its conduct constitutes a contravention of the Competition Act.
However, they have agreed to desist from pricing excessively by reducing its gross profit margins applicable to the sale of surgical gloves and facemasks to an agreed maximum percentage with immediate effect for the duration of the State of National Disaster.
The company says it will also donate essential goods amounting to R243,148.70 to three charities, Mangaung Society for Care of the Aged, Boiketlong Old Age Home and the Hearts2Hand Foundation.
The company will also contribute R44,128.51 to the Solidarity Fund and develop and implement a competition law compliance programme.
Several regulations have been gazetted to protect consumers during the State of National Disaster. One such regulation relates to the prohibition of the excessive pricing of essential goods and services. Essential goods include items such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser and disinfectant cleaners, to name a few...
SAnews.gov.za SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates. Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.