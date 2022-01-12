Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Sponsors
More Articles
Healthcare trends
Agriculture trends
Automotive trends
Construction & Engineering trends
CSI & Sustainability trends
Education trends
Energy & Mining trends
Finance trends
HR & Management trends
ICT trends
Legal trends
- Key trade and investment trends in Africa - Part 1Lodewyk Meyer, Marc Yudaken, Mike van Rensburg and Virusha Subban
Lifestyle trends
Logistics & Transport trends
Marketing & Media trends
Property trends
Retail trends
Tourism & Travel trends
Most Read
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Immunity, mental wellbeing, and healthy ageing among top 2022 trends
Immune support, mental wellbeing, weight management and healthy ageing are among the top health and wellness trends for 2022, according to a global report.
Source: Aseyah Rosslind, co-founder of Gève Phytogenetics.
The report, presented at a virtual expo of the global nutraceutical industry, also indicates a growing interest in botanicals (medicinal plants) such as ginger, turmeric, garlic, echinacea and medicinal mushrooms.
Health expert, Maria Ascencao, said the pandemic had caused a reset in human behaviour and a surge in demand for quality immune-supporting products and a new focus on nutrition: “Consumers are more aware of nutrition and supplementation and are viewing their food intake in a new way,” she said.
The global report said postbiotics (bioactive compounds in the gut) were gaining traction for immune and gut support, for helping reduce the severity of some allergies and for supporting weight management. Fibre, in particular, was becoming increasingly important for weight management and was now being added to functional food and drink products, the report added.
It further noted that hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, antioxidants, zeaxanthin, lutein, and collagen all played an important role in healthy ageing, including promoting eye, skin and joint health.
Source: Aseyah Rosslind Science and botanicals - a winning combination for a lifetime of healthy skin.
Mental health a priority
Pharmacist and life coach, Giulia Criscuolo, said mental health conditions had spiked during the pandemic and the report showed the public was taking action for better wellbeing: “We’re being forced to pay attention to mental health, including getting enough restorative sleep, keeping active and practising mindfulness,” she said.
Health practitioner and expert in homeopathy, Dr Arnike Redelinghuys, said research shows that demand is rising globally for immune and gut-supporting supplements. “It’s important to choose those with proven advanced absorption and bioavailability such as Bio-Curcumin to fight inflammation, saffron supplement Felix, to help reduce cravings and enhance mood, sleep and cognitive health, and Biomax Liposomal Vitamin C which helps deliver vitamin C molecules directly into the bloodstream,” she added.
Don't miss BizTrends2022 - 7 keynote speakers forecast trends shaping business in our region! Register now!
Read more: trends, immunity, Maria Ascencao, Giulia Criscuolo, BizTrends2022
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.