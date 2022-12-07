Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Legislation News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Legal jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


NCOP passes five money bills

7 Dec 2022
The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) passed five money bills on Tuesday during its hybrid plenary sitting.
Image source: zerbor –
Image source: zerbor – 123RF.com

The five bills passed include the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill, the Adjustments Appropriation Bill and the Special Appropriation Bill.

This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last month formally tabled the 2022 Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill (Rates Bill).

Parliament, in a statement, said the major objectives of the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill and the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill are largely aimed at:

  • fixing the rates of normal tax;
  • to amend the Income Tax Act (ITA), of 1962;
  • to amend rates of tax and monetary amounts;
  • to amend the Customs and Excise Act, of 1964;
  • to amend rates of duty in Schedule 1 to that Act;
  • to insert new tariff items;
  • to delete tariff items;
  • to delete rebate items;
  • to insert rebate items;
  • to amend the Carbon Tax Act (CTA), of 2019;
  • to amend a rate of tax; and
  • to amend the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Act, of 2020, among the key others.

Scott Edmundson, Partner at Webber Wentzel
New tax laws have consequences for airline industry

By 26 Aug 2022

“The key proposals in the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill include the imposition of understatement penalty for employment tax incentives improperly claimed, advance rulings under the Customs and Excise Act, and addressing tax compliance status system abuse,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

He said the Adjustments Appropriation Bill and the Special Appropriations Bill, on the other hand, were tabled in Parliament in terms of section 12(1) and (2) of the Money Bills and Related Matters Act as amended by the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Amendment Act.

“Section 12(1) of the Money Bills and Related Matters Act requires the Minister of Finance to table a national adjustments budget as envisaged in section 30 of the Public Finance Management Act. Section 12(2) of the Money Bills and Related Matters Act requires that ‘an adjustments appropriation Bill must be tabled with a national adjustments budget’,” he said.

The Adjustments Appropriation Bill provides for increases to allocations set out in the main Appropriation Act of 2022.

Total in-year spending adjustments amount to R13bn, inclusive of the total adjusted appropriations per vote and adjusted estimates of direct charges against the National Revenue Fund (NRF). Of the total in-year adjustments of R13bn, R7.24bn is with respect to direct charges against the NRF.

Image source: Aleksandr Ovcharenko –
The complex indirect tax challenges of NFTs in South Africa

By 9 Sep 2022

These include, among others:

  • a proposed additional allocation of R5.93bn towards debt service costs;
  • a proposed additional allocation of R48.5 million as unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditure through the Provincial Equitable Share for provincial Social Development departments for the continuation of care and protection of flood victims who were placed in shelters in KwaZulu-Natal;
  • a proposed additional allocation of R306.26 million for State Owned Companies (SOEs): Denel R204.7 million and Land and Agricultural Development Bank R101.56 million; and
  • a proposed additional allocation of R618.82 million for the skills levy and sector education and training authorities (SETAs).

The Special Appropriations Bill, on the other hand, proposes to Parliament to appropriate additional funds in the 2022/23 financial year for the requirements of the Vote (10) of Public Enterprises and Vote (40) Transport and to provide for matters connected therewith. This proposed additional funding is allocated to three State Owned Companies located across the Public Enterprises and Transport Votes, namely, Transnet SOC Limited (Transnet), Denel SOC Limited (Denel); and South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral). The Bill proposes that R6.278bn and R23.736bn be appropriated from the NRF and be allocated to the Departments of Public Enterprises and Transport, respectively, for the 2022/2023 financial year.

The NCOP received the two Bills on 1 December 2022 after they were passed by the National Assembly.

Following deliberations in the House, the House agreed to adopt them without amendments.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: tax law, financial legislation, Tax Administration Amendment Bill, tax laws, tax administration, Tax Laws Amendment Bill

Related

Joon Chong, Partner at Webber Wentzel
Sars partially lifts prohibition on distributions from resident trusts to offshore trusts24 Oct 2022
Image source: Getty Images
Does an "external company" registration result in a taxable "permanent establishment"?26 Sep 2022
Image source: Aleksandr Ovcharenko –
The complex indirect tax challenges of NFTs in South Africa9 Sep 2022
Scott Edmundson, Partner at Webber Wentzel
New tax laws have consequences for airline industry26 Aug 2022
Source: Reuters.
Biden signs historic inflation act19 Aug 2022
Image source: lassedesignen –
What are the tax implications of remote working... across the border?20 Jul 2022
Image source: katherine martin –
Voluntary vs compelled disclosure12 Jul 2022
Image source: © Rabia Elif Aksoy –
Spur judgment: Impact on employer-funded share incentive schemes24 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz