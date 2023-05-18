Load shedding could increase to Stage 8 if interventions not effective - Eskom

Eskom may have to implement Stage 8 load shedding this winter if its interventions are not effective, said group executive for transmission Segomoco Scheppers in a briefing on Thursday, 18 May.

Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Stage 8 would require up to 8,000 megawatts to be shed from the grid with potentially even longer hours without electricity.

Eskom has not yet gone beyond Stage 6, but many households and businesses are already facing electricity outages of more than 10 hours a day as the country faces its worst power crisis on record.

"This is going to be a very difficult winter," Scheppers said. He sought to ease fears of a national blackout, saying the risk was "very low".