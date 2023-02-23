Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MetroWiredEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Andre De Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect

23 Feb 2023
By: Bhargav Acharya
Chief executive Andre de Ruyter will leave Eskom with immediate effect, the utility said on Wednesday, 22 February.
Eskom CE Andre de Ruyter leaves with immediate effect. Source: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters
Eskom CE Andre de Ruyter leaves with immediate effect. Source: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Eskom said in a statement that the decision was taken following a special meeting between the company's board and De Ruyter.

"The board... resolved that... he will be released from his position with immediate effect," it said.

De Ruyter had already resigned from the struggling utility in December, but had agreed to stay on the job till 31 March as the utility tried to find a replacement.

#Budget2023: Renewable energy, solar tax incentive introduced for businesses, individuals
#Budget2023: Renewable energy, solar tax incentive introduced for businesses, individuals

1 day ago

Earlier on Wednesday, government announced plans to take on more than half of Eskom's R423bn debt over the next three years to help strengthen its balance sheet and operations and enable it to restructure.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, Andre de Ruyter, Bhargav Acharya

Related

Shoprite Group CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht. Source: Shoprite Group
SA's grocery CEOs urge govt to rethink diesel rebates3 minutes ago
Significant intervention needed to ease SA's electricity crisis - CSIR
Significant intervention needed to ease SA's electricity crisis - CSIR54 minutes ago
Calib Cassim appointed interim CEO at Eskom
Calib Cassim appointed interim CEO at Eskom1 hour ago
De Ruyter's exit will not cause leadership vacuum, says government
De Ruyter's exit will not cause leadership vacuum, says government2 hours ago
#Budget2023: Investors welcome Eskom debt relief plan
#Budget2023: Investors welcome Eskom debt relief plan1 day ago
Source: iStock.
#Budget2023: Fresh billions in debt relief for Eskom announced1 day ago
#Sopa2023: Gauteng commits R1.2bn towards energy security in the province
#Sopa2023: Gauteng commits R1.2bn towards energy security in the province1 day ago
Cities scrambling to keep the lights on as energy crisis hits economic growth
Cities scrambling to keep the lights on as energy crisis hits economic growth2 days ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz