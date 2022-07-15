Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

GreenCapeAim Marketing & Communication ConsultantsBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

  • Data Analyst and Research Associate Cape Town
  • Advertising Sales Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SA-UK mission facilitates SA's move towards hydrogen economy

    15 Jul 2022
    Higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande says the South African delegation's recent visit to the United Kingdom will propel South Africa's hydrogen economy to greater heights.
    Source: malp ©
    Source: malp © 123RF.com

    According to the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the team representing South Africa explored potential trade relationships to support high technology manufacturing centred on the hydrogen economy.

    Along with the DSI, delegates included those from Airports Company South Africa, the Limpopo Economic Development Agency, Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal, the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, and academia. They visited Teesside, which is at the forefront of the UK's transition to a green economy and is an international gateway to the UK.

    The DSI said its ambition is to lead the UK's transition to a green economy and expand its international trading role.

    "The mission was aimed at establishing strategic partnerships that will promote the manufacturing of locally developed intellectual property across South Africa's hydrogen corridor, and the export of green hydrogen and green ammonia to the UK market," said Nzimande.

    Southern Africa in prime position to become major green hydrogen exporter
    Southern Africa in prime position to become major green hydrogen exporter

    11 Jul 2022

    Long-standing bilateral agreement

    South Africa signed a bilateral agreement with the UK on cooperation in science and technology in 1995, with climate change, biotechnology, astronomy and global change identified as areas for collaboration.

    One of the key outcomes of the mission to Teesside was to expand the existing agreement through a memorandum of understanding setting out identified potential collaboration opportunities on the hydrogen economy.

    The DSI is interested in collaborating with the UK2070 Commission to share ideas on how to use hydrogen economy opportunities to deal with poverty, unemployment and inequality.

    The UK2070 Commission is an independent inquiry into the city and regional inequalities in the UK, which will include a review of the policy and spatial issues related to the UK's long-term city and regional development.

    The delegation, which returned on Thursday, 14 July, agreed to collaborate in numerous areas, deepen existing collaboration instruments such as the Newton Fund, finalise agreements, establish working groups and collectively sign the memorandum of understanding.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.


    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Dr Blade Nzimande, Department of Science and Innovation, green hydrogen, hydrogen economy



    Related

    Southern Africa in prime position to become major green hydrogen exporter
    Southern Africa in prime position to become major green hydrogen exporter11 Jul 2022
    #AfricaMonth: Obstacles and opportunities in the African green hydrogen landscape
    #AfricaMonth: Obstacles and opportunities in the African green hydrogen landscape31 May 2022
    Newly launched African Green Hydrogen Alliance aims to supercharge projects on the continent
    Newly launched African Green Hydrogen Alliance aims to supercharge projects on the continent30 May 2022
    African mining sector set for strong growth in 2022
    African mining sector set for strong growth in 202226 May 2022
    A world first, Anglo American launches 2MW nuGen hydrogen-powered haul truck
    A world first, Anglo American launches 2MW nuGen hydrogen-powered haul truck9 May 2022
    Saldanha Bay identified as a potential hydrogen fuel export hub as global demand rises
    Saldanha Bay identified as a potential hydrogen fuel export hub as global demand rises6 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz