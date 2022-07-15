SA-UK mission facilitates SA's move towards hydrogen economy

Higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande says the South African delegation's recent visit to the United Kingdom will propel South Africa's hydrogen economy to greater heights.

According to the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the team representing South Africa explored potential trade relationships to support high technology manufacturing centred on the hydrogen economy.

Along with the DSI, delegates included those from Airports Company South Africa, the Limpopo Economic Development Agency, Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal, the Gauteng Department of Economic Development, and academia. They visited Teesside, which is at the forefront of the UK's transition to a green economy and is an international gateway to the UK.

The DSI said its ambition is to lead the UK's transition to a green economy and expand its international trading role.

"The mission was aimed at establishing strategic partnerships that will promote the manufacturing of locally developed intellectual property across South Africa's hydrogen corridor, and the export of green hydrogen and green ammonia to the UK market," said Nzimande.

Long-standing bilateral agreement

South Africa signed a bilateral agreement with the UK on cooperation in science and technology in 1995, with climate change, biotechnology, astronomy and global change identified as areas for collaboration.

One of the key outcomes of the mission to Teesside was to expand the existing agreement through a memorandum of understanding setting out identified potential collaboration opportunities on the hydrogen economy.

The DSI is interested in collaborating with the UK2070 Commission to share ideas on how to use hydrogen economy opportunities to deal with poverty, unemployment and inequality.

The UK2070 Commission is an independent inquiry into the city and regional inequalities in the UK, which will include a review of the policy and spatial issues related to the UK's long-term city and regional development.

The delegation, which returned on Thursday, 14 July, agreed to collaborate in numerous areas, deepen existing collaboration instruments such as the Newton Fund, finalise agreements, establish working groups and collectively sign the memorandum of understanding.