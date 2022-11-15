Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MeltwaterOrnicoHellopeterTalkwalkerTopco MediaeMediaOliverOgilvy South AfricaDMASAShowmaxAFDAMediaHeads 360Joe PublicDentsuWunderman ThompsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Social Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Virtual Marketing Assistant Remote
  • Virtual Executive Assistant Remote
  • Digital Campaign Manager Johannesburg
  • Sales Business Development Manager Cape Town
  • Mid Weight Front/Backend Developer Cape Town
  • Video Editor - Intern/Junior Remote
  • Digital Designer Johannesburg
  • Head of Social Media Strategy Johannesburg
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Social Media Specialist Somerset West
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    How good are South African CEOs at building their brand in the media?

    15 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Meltwater
    As critical figureheads, chief executive officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organisations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media. Their presence in editorial and social media undoubtedly plays a crucial role in brand building. It is interesting to check the pulse of which of our South African leaders are at the forefront.
    How good are South African CEOs at building their brand in the media?

    With the help of media intelligence and the visualisation company Companion, Meltwater can map out which South African CEOs have the most extensive social echo month by month. In other words, present data on how the country's most prominent business leaders are taking up space in the stream and driving conversations in the media.

    You can find the full dashboard here. The analysis provides benchmarks in five areas:

    • Digital footprint - total mentions per CEO in both editorial and social media
    • Investor excellence - mentions per CEO in IR contexts
    • Responsibility excellence - mentions per CEO in CSR contexts
    • Topic excellence - mentions per CEO in contexts beyond IR and CSR
    • Social excellence - mention per CEO on Twitter only

    How good are South African CEOs at building their brand in the media?

    The dashboard also looks at sentiment, i.e. whether the leader is mentioned in a positive or negative context. For example, looking at 2022, Sasol's Fleetwood Grobler tops the list of CEOs with the best visibility in South Africa, closely followed by R Maputa at MTN and then Arrie Rautenbach at Absa.

    Grobler has been mentioned in discussions about #careosene, #themoneyshow, and #betterafricabetterworld, while R Maputa has been mentioned alongside words like #chogm2022 and #doinggoodtogether.

    To find out more insights on South African CEOs you can access the dashboard here.

    NextOptions
    Meltwater
    Stay on top of billions of online conversations, extract relevant insights, and use them to strategically drive brand perception.

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz