Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

ESETIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Telecoms News South Africa

Liquid launches new terrestrial fibre routes to boost regional connectivity

14 Sep 2023
Liquid Intelligent Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of two new fully redundant terrestrial routes - Kenya to Ethiopia and Zambia to Malawi. This development is set to enhance efficiency and reliable regional connectivity, both crucial for the economic growth of these countries.
Liquid launches new terrestrial fibre routes to boost regional connectivity

The fibre link between Kenya and Ethiopia spans over 1,000km and will provide businesses in Ethiopia with access to data centres and cloud services in Nairobi. This ensures that data remains within the continent. Additionally, the 711 km cross-border link between Zambia and Malawi offers a direct and reliable connection to content caches and data centres in South Africa.

These strategic initiatives by Liquid are expected to significantly contribute to the digital transformation journey of these regions by providing reliable and efficient connectivity solutions.

Faro: making quality fashion accessible and combatting textile waste in Africa
Faro: making quality fashion accessible and combatting textile waste in Africa

3 days ago

“Kenyan and Ethiopian businesses are rapidly adopting digital technologies, and this new link will enable trade and investment between these two great nations in our region," says Adil El Youssefi- CEO Rest of Africa at Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

"For Liquid Kenya, we see this growing demand being catalysed by the Kenya Kwanza Government’s Digital Superhighway Initiative and this 1,000km of newly lit fibre is our first contribution to the private sector investment into this flagship project.”

Rapidly expand data route

In partnership with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) and Ethiopia Electric Power (EEP), Liquid’s new link connects Nairobi and Mega, a town in southern Ethiopia, and provides a capacity of 4Tbps. Complementing the existing terrestrial routes across this border, the Kenya-Ethiopia route will now have carrier-grade connectivity, which serves to rapidly expand data traffic on this important route.

“All initiatives undertaken by businesses under Cassava Technologies (Liquid's parent company) work towards realising our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. The completion of these fibre links is yet another milestone achieved by Liquid as it continues to lay the foundations of economic growth through increased access to high-speed connectivity,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

The fibre network will provide Kenya and Ethiopia with measurable benefits in terms of connectivity performance and accessibility as it connects the underserved towns of Suswa, Sereolipi, Ndaragwa and Marsabit, as well as Nairobi and Mega.

NextOptions
Read more: Intra-Africa, fibre network, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Cassava Technologies, Hardy Pemhiwa

Related

APO Group launches a unique curriculum to empower communications professionals working in Africa
APO GroupAPO Group launches a unique curriculum to empower communications professionals working in Africa3 days ago
Panel discussion at Novacom
WACS undersea cable fixed, but infrastructure bosses call for more resilience7 Sep 2023
Top Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists
Topco MediaTop Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists20 Jul 2023
The resilience and robustness of the Octotel network
OctotelThe resilience and robustness of the Octotel network4 Jul 2023
Global tech company Cassava Technologies pledges R4.5bn investment in South Africa
Global tech company Cassava Technologies pledges R4.5bn investment in South Africa14 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
Microsoft Africa internet plan moves forward with fibre deal2 Mar 2023
Image source: Field Engineer from
Nokia partnership to bring Kayamandi township online11 Nov 2022
Former head writer and content strategist of Edelman Africa joins APO Group
APO GroupFormer head writer and content strategist of Edelman Africa joins APO Group21 Sep 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz