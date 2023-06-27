Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareEverlyticPerfect WordBluegrass DigitalOmnisientDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

MTN SA expands energy options with advanced tech for sustainable power

27 Jun 2023
MTN SA is harnessing the power of multiple generation technologies, which will include additional solar, gas and battery energy systems, in one plant at its head office in Fairlands, Johannesburg.
MTN CEO Charles Molapisi.|image supplied
MTN CEO Charles Molapisi.|image supplied

The plant will be a first in South Africa with five different generation technologies being housed in one plant, with a full load of 4.5MW during load shedding. MTN SA’s head office hybrid facility currently has a 2MW gas trigeneration system, a 330kW Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Plant and a fleet of backup diesel generators.

MTN SA now intends adding a 4MW Grid Tie Solar System (5MWp) and a 2MW/6MWh Battery Energy Storage System (Bess) to the existing plant. Phase 2 of the project will see a further increase in solar and battery energy with the potential opportunity to feed energy back to the power grid.

This, in turn, will drastically reduce MTN’s carbon emissions footprint. MTN’s intention is to align with the Paris Agreement scenario of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“We are pioneering embedded generation technology and making swift progress. Everything is on track for us to soon become an IPP in our own right, allowing us to better manage our energy when load shedding strikes,” says MTN chief executive officer Charles Molapisi.

“Once completed, our grid dependency will be significantly reduced. When load shedding starts, the facility will disconnect from the City Power grid and multiple non-interruptible power supplies (UPS) will power essential services. This provides time for the diesel generators to start and power each building in the facility.

When the system is stable, a controller will engage switch gear to energise a medium-voltage (11KV) distribution network. Following this, the 2MW gas engines in the trigeneration plant will be energised, allowing the diesel generation to be reduced, supported by the 2MW Bess. In the day, the solar plant will also assist, further reducing dependency on the diesel generators and BESS,” explains Molapisi.

During normal daily operation, the solar and Bess system will reduce the amount of energy required from City Power during daytime and peak demand periods.

NextOptions
Read more: MTN, MTN SA



Related

MTN launches wind and solar hybrid projects amid load shedding woes
MTN launches wind and solar hybrid projects amid load shedding woes8 Jun 2023
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant
Africa's most valuable brands demonstrate resilience and growth as MTN remains dominant1 Jun 2023
Source ©Marcela Ruth Romero African brands slip to 14% of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa
European and US brands grow in Africa at the expense of African brands26 May 2023
MTN ordered to remove 'misleading' 10GB for R99 data ads
MTN ordered to remove 'misleading' 10GB for R99 data ads24 May 2023
Huge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles
Broad MediaHuge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles23 May 2023
Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts18 May 2023
MTN SA appoints Bradwin Roper as new chief financial services officer
MTN SA appoints Bradwin Roper as new chief financial services officer18 Apr 2023
Image supplied. Woolworths SA has the highest Sustainability Perceptions in the Brand Finance South Africa 100 2023 ranking report, revealed at the JSE in Sandton this morning. L to r: Jeremy Sampson – chairman, Brand Finance Africa, Sifiso Ledwaba, Woolworths, and Oliver Schmitz – MD of Brand Finance Africa
MTN dominant as South Africa's most valuable brand18 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz