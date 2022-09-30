Maziv announced as the new name for Vumatel, DFA parent company

Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) has unveiled the identity of the parent company to its two fibre network assets Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel - both will now be known as companies of Maziv. CIVH announced earlier this year that the two organisations have been brought together under a newly formed infrastructure company.

Image supplied

CIVH chairman, Pieter Uys, notes:

This is revealed amidst impressive market performances by both operating companies within the CIVH Group with a 4.1% growth of DFA revenue to R2.5bn – a result of the brand’s annuity income increase to R198m per month as of 31 March 2022, from R192m per month in the previous year. Subscriber growth was the main driver behind Vumatel’s substantial 26.3% revenue increase, to R3bn.

According to Dietlof Mare, now chief executive officer of both Vumatel and Maziv, the concept behind the newly revealed parent company name – taken from the Greek ‘mazí, which translates to ‘together’ – encompasses the essence and identity of the growing entity perfectly.

About the consolidation, he says: “The strategic direction of Maziv, and its leading fibre market assets, Vumatel and DFA, will see the future path of the business continue to grow in its South African network coverage.”

“As the fibre market evolves and becomes a critical part of our country’s infrastructure, so do the exponential growth opportunities for Maziv and its subsidiaries. While Vumatel and DFA continue to operate as separate entities, the intentional formation of this parent company was a strategic move to streamline operations and consolidate infrastructure assets seamlessly, under one aligned strategy,” Mare says.

“Under the umbrella of Maziv, the DFA and Vumatel brands will grow from strength to strength in this highly competitive marketplace,” he continues.

Looking to the future, Mare explains: “Our focus for the South African market will always be to not only connect communities and sectors but to be a driving force behind the innovation and economic stimulation that connectivity enables,” Mare concludes.