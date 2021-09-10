Revealed: Mobile telco service provider with highest customer satisfaction in South Africa

According to Consulta's latest South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) survey for Mobile Telecommunications Services, FNB Connect is the telecommunications provider with the highest customer satisfaction in South Africa. Over 2,200 consumers of voice and data services participated in the independent survey to evaluate satisfaction in areas such as service, quality and value among South Africa's leading telco providers.

Bradwin Roper, FNB Connect CEO | image supplied

Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO says the accolade affirms FNB’s successful efforts in providing an integrated customer experience where telco services are available on the bank’s digital platform.Bradwin Roper, FNB Connect CEO says, “Being recognised as industry leader in a highly competitive sector is an honour and testament to the growing appeal of FNB Connect as the telco provider of choice to customers in our financial services group. Backed by consistent improvements in network quality and innovation, we’re pushing boundaries to redefine value to customers.”According to Consulta, FNB Connect's lead in customer satisfaction suggests that customers are choosing to turn to trusted providers that they already have a deep relationship with, in this case, FNB is also a financial services provider. This allows consumers to streamline the number of service providers they use, simplify their billing, payment and instant top-ups by using their existing banking app, integrate their banking rewards, and get preferential mobile deals.“We believe that access to affordable pricing plans for devices is one of the largest impediments to South Africans getting connected for social, employment, health, and educational needs. In response to this and staying close to our customers’ needs, we recently launched our popular smart devices offering on the FNB App with contracts of up to 24 months,” says Roper.