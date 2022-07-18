Teneo offers 67-minute webinars of free matric revision

CEO John Shaw, who founded the school in 2018 says it’s been a tumultuous time for learners, and the school is here to help as many learners as possible. “We cannot pretend that the class of 2022 has not experienced significant academic interruptions over the past two years with the pandemic. We want no student to feel left behind, which is why we are opening these webinars to any matric student with access to a mobile device,” says Shaw.
|Subject
|Date and Time
|Matric Maths Exam Tips in 67 Minutes
|19 July, 3pm
|Matric Maths Literacy Exam Tips in 67 Minutes
|19 July, 3pm
|Matric Tourism: Major SA Attractions in 67 Minutes
|20 July, 3pm
|Matriek Afrikaans Huis Taal Skryfskool in 67 Minute
|21 July, 3pm
To register, visit https://www.teneoschool.co.za/webinars/