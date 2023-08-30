Family fun with the new Suzuki XL6

It's time to think big, and the newly launched Suzuki XL6 will help you do just that. It's a big SUV with big fun. Let the big times roll in. Fun for large families is spelt XL6.

To prove a point, I rounded up five other motoring colleagues, with me in the driver’s seat. I took them on a twisty and windy route near the Harties area and am glad to say that all enjoyed a most comfortable ride, with plenty of space still evident.

There are high specifications for both the GL and GLX models. By the way, touchscreen infotainment and climate control are standard across the range.

The new Suzuki XL6 is the latest in a modern range of new SUVs that include the recently launched Fronx, the go-anywhere Jimny and soon the five-door Jimny, the stylish and modern Grand Vitara and already-popular models such as the S-Presso, the Vitara and the Ignis.

Practical and comfortable

The XL6 fits in below the flagship Grand Vitara in terms of specifications but will offer the largest number of seats of the Suzuki SUVs.

The length of the vehicle (4.445m) has allowed Suzuki to add six seats inside. These seats are configured in two individual front and two individual middle seats, with a bench seat placed in the third row.

Each row has two three-point seatbelts and separate head restraints. Each seat in the front and middle row can slide and recline, with the driver’s seat also adjustable for height. The middle row of seats - the captain seats - have foldable armrests.

Bold SUV design

“The XL6 is one of our largest models, and we wanted to ensure that it has a stand-out design,” says Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa.

To create this bold and imposing presence, the Suzuki designers penned large headlamps and a large Suzuki hexagonal grille large Suzuki “S” logo. The logo is flanked by a broad chrome garnish that terminates in the daytime running lights in the headlamp clusters.

All four versions of the Suzuki XL6 are equipped with LED head and tail lamps and LED front fog lamps, chrome detailing in the grille, on the door handles and in the tailgate garnish.

Standard

The XL6 comes standard with colour-coded side mirrors with integrated turn signals. On two-tone models, the mirrors are painted metallic black. The mirrors are electrically adjustable and can fold electrically when parked.

As part of the growing range of Suzuki SUVs, the XL6 has silver faux bash plates fitted to the front and rear bumpers. The designers visually connect these bash plates with silver side skirts and a broad polycarbonate trim running from the lower bumper section across the wheel arches and below the door sills.

Kitted to the hilt

Suzuki is well-known for its generous interior specifications, and the XL6 is no exception.

Every single XL6 will be fitted with a 7” touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The large screen is also used to display the image from the in-built rear-view camera.

Electric windows are standard, as are power steering, front climate control, rear manual air conditioning, three 12V power sockets and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, remote central locking, a keyless entry with push-button start and ventilated cupholders in the front console.

Engine

The XL6 is equipped with a 1.5l petrol engine with 16 valves, multipoint fuel injection and a variable valve-timing system. This engine delivers 77kW.

In the XL6, this engine delivers impressive fuel consumption figures. In a combined testing cycle, which includes both city and highway driving, the XL6 with manual transmission used only 6l per 100km. The same engine mated to the four-speed automatic transmission used 6,1ls per 100km in the same testing cycle.

Suzuki safe

The range of safety systems includes dual Isofix child-seat mounts, dual airbags, childproof rear door locks, ABS with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), electronic stability programme (ESP) and strengthened door impact beams.

Price

XL6 1.5GL M - R326,900

XL6 1.5 GL A - R345,900

XL6 1.5 GLX - R341,900

XL6 1.5 GLX A - R360,900

Suzuki service and support

As with all its new models, Suzuki has added a comprehensive service and support package to every XL6. It includes a four-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/200,000km promotional mechanical warranty with roadside assistance for the same period. A 10-year anti-corrosion warranty is also part of this comprehensive package.