The BMW 2 Series Coupé. Which one for you?

Well, there are three to be precise. I started off driving the 2201i Coupe. Then the 220d Coupe and I perhaps saved the best for last, driving the M240i xDrive, a range-topper, from Paternoster to Cape Town. If you have driven this route before, you will know there is enough open road to really 'open-up' the M240i xDrive, which gets up to and beyond 100kmph in super quick time, holds on tightly to the corners and wide bends and when you need it, it has great stopping power. No points for guessing which one is for me. And I have to say that the fuel consumption in all three derivatives was impressive. The exterior is unmistakable BMW with a few tweaks here and there. It looks as if in motion, even when parked, with that aggressive stance. The interior as well has been augmented to give you that BMW presence and feel. Premium cabin ambience and to go with that, sheer driving pleasure.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Sporting prowess

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Top of the range

Drop it like it’s hot

Grilled to perfection

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Standard specs

Rev it up

Superbly mated

Price:

BMW 220i Coupé - R771,900

BMW 220d Coupé - R819,278

BMW M240i xDrive - R1,062,420

BMW has entered a new chapter in its tradition of super-sporty compact models. In the process, it will set a new benchmark for driving pleasure.The new BMW 2 Series Coupé embodies sporting prowess in a particularly concentrated form, with a vehicle concept focused squarely on dynamic excellence, an athletic design, powerful engines and sophisticated chassis technology.Its standalone appearance, a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine at the sharp end of the line-up, rear-wheel drive and chassis components carried over from the BMW 4 Series put clear water between the new BMW 2 Series Coupé and the compact BMW 1 Series, while also laying the foundations for performance attributes beyond the reach of any segment rival.A performance model from BMW M tops the range at market launch. The new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 8.0 l/100km) uses its 285kW six-cylinder in-line engine and intelligent all-wheel drive to generate a driving experience of rare emotional richness. But you can also choose from variants with a four-cylinder petrol or diesel engine, both of which channel their power via the rear wheels.The exterior dimensions of the new compact sports car provide the ideal starting point for excellent driving dynamics. A vehicle length of 4,537mm and width of 1,838mm represent increases over the measurements for the predecessor model of 105 and 64mm, respectively.However, the new car stands 28mm lower, with a vehicle height of 1,390mm. Other factors in the powerful and athletic appearance of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé are its wheelbase, which is now 51mm longer at 2,741mm. Excellent cornering dynamics.Three-dimensional surfaces, triangular forms and diagonal lines shape the striking front end of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. Prominently flared wheel arches and a muscular power dome at the centre of the bonnet give a clear indication of the 2 Series Coupé’s dynamic driving characteristics.The BMW kidney grille is horizontal in design and features vertically arranged air flaps at its heart in place of the classical bars. These open electrically when the engine behind the scenes has an increased need for cooling air.The standard-fitted full-LED headlights are positioned in the outer reaches of the front end and, inspired by the legendary BMW 02 models, have a single unit, circular design.Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam assistant can be specified as an option. These are also available in optional M lights Shadow Line specification with darkened inlays.Standard specification also includes acoustic glazing for the windscreen, three-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting, while a Harman Kardon surround sound system is one of the items on the options list.The likewise optional glass slide/tilt sunroof has a transparent surface that is nearly 20 per cent larger overall than on the outgoing model.The new BMW 2 Series Coupé’s boot offers a load capacity of 390l.The height of the loading edge has been reduced by 35mm compared to the predecessor model.The new BMW 2 Series Coupé is fitted as standard in South Africa with 19-inch light-alloy wheels. The new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé have 19-inch M light-alloy wheels fitted with mixed-size tyres.With a six-cylinder in-line engine crowning its engine line-up, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé will unleash a power source with no comparable rival in its class.The performance characteristics, thirst for revs and smoothness of the 3l engine in the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé reinforces its claim to unsurpassed sporting prowess in the premium compact segment.With maximum output of 285kW, it develops 35kW more than the engine in its predecessor. Peak torque is 500Nm and the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds. Whew!All the engines team up as standard with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission that boasts even sharper gearshifts. As well as paddles on the steering wheel, it also features Launch Control – which allows the driver to power off the line with optimised traction – and the Sprint function, which can be used to execute quick bursts of speed and overtaking manoeuvres extremely dynamically.All BMWs are sold with a comprehensive warranty and a five-year/100,000km Motorplan.