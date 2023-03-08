Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

CatchwordsBizcommunity.comCBI-electric: low voltageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Science & Engineering News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Creating intelligence in oil and gas

8 Mar 2023
By: Hennie Colyn
The oil and gas industry plays a major role in the global economy and has in recent years come under increasing pressure to meet sustainability targets while still maintaining high levels of operations and lowering the end-to-end life cycle costs of its assets.
Hennie Colyn, direct sales executive: process automation at Schneider Electric
Hennie Colyn, direct sales executive: process automation at Schneider Electric

It’s a tall order which has seen owners, operators and engineers looking at strategies that will realise the above. Fortunately, thanks to advances in connectivity and digital analytics, companies can move towards a posture that allows them to enter the next phase of advanced organisational and process management in tandem with sustainability goals.

Traditionally, oil and gas processes were designed and operated independently across a plant’s life cycle. However, it has in recent years become apparent that managing processes holistically can offer dramatic resiliency and efficiency in operations and decision-making.

Generally, processes have, for example, been operating in silos due to technical hurdles that separate various engineering domains. Digitisation can remove these barriers, ensuring that processes work in an integrated and optimised manner.

#BizTrends2023: Buildings in 2023 - here's to a smarter, sustainable future
#BizTrends2023: Buildings in 2023 - here's to a smarter, sustainable future

By 9 Jan 2023

Drilling down

To realise the above advantages, it’s important that we take one step back. The oil and gas industry generally features old infrastructure, managing large data sets of both structured and unstructured data which is generated from well production, refining, commodity transport, scheduling, logistics and so forth.

Technology allows organisations to collect, process and distribute this data. It can then be used for simulation of reservoir models and visualisation of results, input on drilling locations, well operations, and how to optimise refinery settings.

But to reap the above benefits, oil and gas companies must link OT (operational technology) to IT control centres and to other facilities which may be located across the globe. In these environments, the connected systems and IT control centres must be available and resilient to ensure the consistent and continuous flow of data.

And this brings us to the next challenge. Oil and gas facilities are often located in inhospitable and remote settings with limited connectivity such as deserts or offshore platforms.

Moreover, these offshore operations produce huge amounts of data - an offshore platform, for instance, can produce more than a terabyte of data a day and may not be linked by cabling to IT facilities on land. This means a terabyte of information would have to be relayed via a remote processing centre or satellite; this is a costly exercise and can result in delays that directly impact vital decision-making.

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ

By 21 hours ago

Oil and gas on the edge

The solution is to place datacentres and infrastructure (as a whole) as close as possible to the edge of the network which will yield predictable, future-proofed performance.

Edge computing needs be always-on and available which then requires backup plans such as power backup (like UPS and generator equipment), especially in situations where power is generated on-site, as is the case for offshore platforms.

As mentioned, IT systems also need to be harmonised. An integrated IT architecture can enable information and control loops between system edge applications and centralised analytics and services.

Also, field devices such as circuit breakers, meters, variable speed drives (VSD) and process instrumentation embedded with sensors are able to gather data and link to central repositories of data where analytics engines can enable higher-level control and more accurate and timely decision-making.

Establishing a grid for a decarbonised future
Establishing a grid for a decarbonised future

By 21 Oct 2022

Technology support for critical applications begins by ensuring that the required IT capability is available and resilient. Edge computing and reliable power can be critical to accomplishing these goals.

Improved IT performance enables the optimisation of the data generated by oil and gas facility infrastructure which can then be leveraged to improve production and asset performance.

Lastly, there is no doubt that streamlining oil and gas processes to allow for visible, reliable and accessible operations does have a number of obstacles to overcome. However, by using vendor-neutral solutions to consolidate the data that comes from equipment, half the battle might already be won.

NextOptions

About Hennie Colyn

Hennie Colyn, direct sales executive: process automation at Schneider Electric

Related

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ21 hours ago
#BizTrends2023: Buildings in 2023 - here's to a smarter, sustainable future
#BizTrends2023: Buildings in 2023 - here's to a smarter, sustainable future9 Jan 2023
SE Ventures launches a €500m fund to accelerate industrial tech startups
SE Ventures launches a €500m fund to accelerate industrial tech startups21 Nov 2022
Why we should continue with digital resilience despite being 'back to normal'
Why we should continue with digital resilience despite being 'back to normal'17 Nov 2022
How does the metaverse impact sustainable data centres of the future?
How does the metaverse impact sustainable data centres of the future?24 Oct 2022
Establishing a grid for a decarbonised future
Establishing a grid for a decarbonised future21 Oct 2022
Building efficiency: with digital innovation the invisible becomes visible
Building efficiency: with digital innovation the invisible becomes visible11 Oct 2022
Buildings and climate change - there is a massive contribution to be made
Buildings and climate change - there is a massive contribution to be made26 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz