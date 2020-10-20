Loeries
More Loeries news...Submit news
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- E-learning Graphic Designer/Online Education Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Traffic Manager Cape Town
- Digital Account Manager Cape Town
- Senior Copy Editor Cape Town
- Senior Executive Assistant Midrand
- Freelance DTP Art Directors Cape Town
- Mid-Level Visual Designer Cape Town
- Senior Art Director Port Elizabeth
- Senior Copywriter Port Elizabeth
- Performance Marketing Associate Cape Town
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Covid-19
DStv Media Sales supports Loeries Creative Week 2020
DStv Media Sales will be supporting the Loeries Creative Week 2020 in its mission to back the creative ecosystem...
Rani Bisal
Bisal has more than 15 years experience in building strategies and technology platform and solutions across various domains such as media, IT, telecom, publishing, broadcasting and advertising. She is currently the Executive Head of Business Optimisation at DStv Media Sales in sub-Saharan Africa and collaborates with the CEO on designing future business models.
As the Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj highlights: “I am delighted to have the support of DStv Media Sales in a year when the industry needs innovative insights into how we can ensure a robust creative ecosystem. Rani has incredible insights in this key area. DStv has been a valuable partner over the years and I am excited to continue working with them to further support the brand communication industry”
Fahmeedah Cassim-Surtee, the CEO of DStv Media Sales, says: “We are proud to be associated with the Loeries once again. The great work that we have witnessed over the years inspires us to play our part in supporting the creative sector and making a difference. We are committed to driving good creative and innovation within the advertising industry; and adding value to this year’s event.”
Be part of an inspirational, informative and celebrated event by securing your ticket at Loeries.com
Loeries Creative Week tickets on sale with a lineup of international creative heavyweights
Several renowned names on the global creative stage will enthrall the advertising and brand communications industry when the Loeries Creative Week broadcasts its virtual event from Johannesburg, South Africa between 16 to 20 November 2020...
Loeries 9 Oct 2020
About Loeries Africa Middle East
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.
The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global WARC Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, WARC collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
Partners of the Loeries
Sanlam, AB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, DStv Media Sales, Facebook, Tractor, Vodacom, Woolworths
Additional Partners and Official Suppliers
AAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Gallo Images, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, Xneelo
Endorsed by
Association of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IID
Official Media Partners
Between 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Mark Lives, Modern Marketing, MarkLives, The Redzone
For more:
- Bizcommunity search: Loeries Creative Week Durban
- Google news search: Loeries
- Twitter search: Loeries
- Official site: www.loeries.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- More info: Creative Week Durban overview
Read more: Loeries, publishing, DStv Media Sales, Broadcasting, Media, advertising
Related
LoeriesLoeries Creative Week 20201 Oct 2020
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.