DStv Media Sales supports Loeries Creative Week 2020

DStv Media Sales will be supporting the Loeries Creative Week 2020 in its mission to back the creative ecosystem...

Rani Bisal

Loeries Creative Week tickets on sale with a lineup of international creative heavyweights Several renowned names on the global creative stage will enthrall the advertising and brand communications industry when the Loeries Creative Week broadcasts its virtual event from Johannesburg, South Africa between 16 to 20 November 2020...

In keeping with the Loeries commitment to ‘Reward, Recognise, Inspire and Foster Creative Excellence’, we will be adding to the already phenomenal speaker lineup by bringing creative strategist Rani Bisal to share her insights with the creative community.Bisal has more than 15 years experience in building strategies and technology platform and solutions across various domains such as media, IT, telecom, publishing, broadcasting and advertising. She is currently the Executive Head of Business Optimisation at DStv Media Sales in sub-Saharan Africa and collaborates with the CEO on designing future business models.As the Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj highlights: “I am delighted to have the support of DStv Media Sales in a year when the industry needs innovative insights into how we can ensure a robust creative ecosystem. Rani has incredible insights in this key area. DStv has been a valuable partner over the years and I am excited to continue working with them to further support the brand communication industry”Fahmeedah Cassim-Surtee, the CEO of DStv Media Sales, says: “We are proud to be associated with the Loeries once again. The great work that we have witnessed over the years inspires us to play our part in supporting the creative sector and making a difference. We are committed to driving good creative and innovation within the advertising industry; and adding value to this year’s event.”Be part of an inspirational, informative and celebrated event by securing your ticket at Loeries.com