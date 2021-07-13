BizTakeouts Radio Show & Podcasts
#Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaignTBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. Emily Stander
Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark AwardsIt's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. IAB South Africa
#MandelaDay2021: Call to actionThis Mandela Month, you can align your company or brand with worthy causes that address social injustice. Bizcommunity.com
- 2021 Nedbank IMC Marketing. The Movie.
- Vinpro survey shows SA wine industry in dire straits
- SA remains at Adjusted Alert Level 4 for another two weeks
- Government offers UIF Covid-19 Ters to affected sectors
- Call to media houses to upload staff details for Covid-19 vaccinations
- Violence and looting threatens SA's food security
- Alcohol industry bemoans lack of engagement as booze ban extended
Covid-19
Interview tips and hacks - Everything you need to know
Lillian Bususu, the graduate placement manager at IIE Rosebank College, shares her top job interview tips, including the different types of interviews you can expect, what goes into proper preparation, common questions asked as well as what to avoid...
News
