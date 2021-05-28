podcasts | download mobi app | iono.fm | spotify | iTunes | listen live | moc.ytinummoczib@stuoekatzib for interviews and opportunities

Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts

More Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Covid-19

LISTEN: Wits Plus' Professor Beatrys Lacquet on upskilling in the digital age and customisable study

28 May 2021
Issued by: Wits Plus
In the first episode in this series with Wits Plus, Professor Beatrys Lacquet, the director and head of Wits Plus, shares the introduction of Wits Plus 2.0, the impact of the digital age on upskilling, and how part-time study can be achieved while working.

Look out for the next episode in this series where we will focus on completing a Wits degree successfully through part-time study.

Comment

Related

Wits PlusYou can learn how to be a successful student2 days ago
Wits PlusTeaching English abroad for South Africans in 2021: Is this still possible?30 Mar 2021
Wits PlusInvest in knowledge in 202115 Mar 2021
Wits PlusThe cost of online courses30 Nov 2020
Wits PlusThe business case for investing properly in professional communication skills development25 Nov 2020
Wits PlusOrganisational learning and development: Who trains the trainers?19 Oct 2020
Wits PlusWhy boost your English language skills11 May 2020
Wits PlusLearning for personal development4 May 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz