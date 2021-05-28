Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts
Covid-19
LISTEN: Wits Plus' Professor Beatrys Lacquet on upskilling in the digital age and customisable study
In the first episode in this series with Wits Plus, Professor Beatrys Lacquet, the director and head of Wits Plus, shares the introduction of Wits Plus 2.0, the impact of the digital age on upskilling, and how part-time study can be achieved while working.
Look out for the next episode in this series where we will focus on completing a Wits degree successfully through part-time study.
