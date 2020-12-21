BizTakeouts: GreenCape
Covid-19
Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts
More Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts news...Submit news
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Production Manager Cape Town
- Mid-Level Digital Designer Johannesburg
- Mid-Weight Digital Art Director - Financial Services Sandton
- Mid-Weight Conceptual Copywriter Johannesburg
- Freelance Graphic Designers Johannesburg
- Senior Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Digital Communications Officer Cape Town
- Social Media Account Manager Virtual
- Mid-Weight Designer Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer Johannesburg
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Green Business Support Services Directory offers support to green entrepreneurs and SMMEs
Marielle Hurter, the water sector analyst of GreenCape, explains the purpose of the Green Business Support Services Directory as well as the types of support that can be found there.
Related
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.