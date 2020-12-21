podcasts | download mobi app | iono.fm | spotify | iTunes | listen live | moc.ytinummoczib@stuoekatzib for interviews and opportunities

Green Business Support Services Directory offers support to green entrepreneurs and SMMEs

21 Dec 2020
Issued by: GreenCape
Marielle Hurter, the water sector analyst of GreenCape, explains the purpose of the Green Business Support Services Directory as well as the types of support that can be found there.
