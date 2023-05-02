Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cargo & Storage News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Global air cargo tonnages, average rates stabilise

2 May 2023
According to the latest weekly figures from WorldACD Market Data, global air cargo tonnages and average rates seem to have stabilised since mid-April. This comes after a sharp drop in chargeable weight in the first week of April and a gradual decline in worldwide average rates since February. Figures from 17-23 April show a stabilisation in tonnages and a slight increase in average global air cargo prices week-on-week, based on data covering over 400,000 weekly transactions by WorldACD.
Image source:
Image source: Gallo/Getty

Comparing the preceding two weeks, overall tonnages decreased by -5% versus their combined total in March, and average worldwide rates decreased by -3%, with stable capacity.

At a regional level, the downward trend in air cargo tonnages is visible from most of the main origin regions, particularly flows ex-Europe – most notably to Africa (-21%), Middle East and South Asia (-16%), Central and South America (-13%), and Asia Pacific (-11%). The lanes between North America and Central and South America are the only significant exceptions, with the biggest increase ex-Central & South America to North America (+18%).

In terms of pricing, average rates show a slightly positive trend ex-Central and South America to North America (+3%) and ex-Europe to Africa (+3%); but for all other major air cargo lanes, rates have been decreasing, with the most significant drop seen from North America to Central & South America (-7%).

Year-on-year perspective

Comparing the overall global market with this time last year, chargeable weight in the early weeks of April was down -10% compared with the equivalent period last year. Most notable is the decrease in year-on-year tonnages ex-North America (-21%), while the only other double-digit percent year-on-year drop in tonnages is outbound from Europe (-10%).

Overall capacity jumped by +13% compared with the previous year, with double-digit percentage increases from almost all regions – except from North America (+6%), and Central & South America (+2%). The most notable increases were ex-Asia Pacific (+36%) and ex-Africa (+15%).

Worldwide rates are currently -37% below their levels this time last year, at an average of US$2.56 per kilo in week 16, despite the effects of higher fuel surcharges, although they remain significantly above pre-Covid levels.

NextOptions
Read more: air cargo, air transport, cargo and storage, logistics and transport

Related

The journey to sustainable aviation
The journey to sustainable aviation15 hours ago
Dr Barbara Jensen Vorster, senior executive manager for communications and marketing, Gautrain Management Agency
#BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Dr Barbara Jensen Vorster, the senior executive behind Gautrain's marketing success28 Apr 2023
Source: Free-Photos via
TBCSA welcomes new interim SAA board appointments19 Apr 2023
Source: Julian Herzog via
Minister Gordhan appoints new SAA interim board18 Apr 2023
How smart last-mile delivery tech boosts click and collect reliability
How smart last-mile delivery tech boosts click and collect reliability17 Apr 2023
How exporters can tackle cross-border payment challenges in 2023
How exporters can tackle cross-border payment challenges in 202314 Apr 2023
Newly launched air expo to showcase Africa's growing aviation sector
Newly launched air expo to showcase Africa's growing aviation sector6 Apr 2023
Iata launches Focus Africa to strengthen aviation on the continent
Iata launches Focus Africa to strengthen aviation on the continent5 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz