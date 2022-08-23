Industries

Facilities & Property Management News South Africa

    Africa


    Reach Group acquires Jasco Property Solutions

    23 Aug 2022
    The Reach Group, a specialist provider of communications infrastructure management solutions, has acquired 100% of Jasco Property Solutions. Through its augmented offering, the group will provide a fully managed service for landlord and telco clients.

    Mark Swemmer, MD, the Reach Group
    Mark Swemmer, MD, the Reach Group

    “Rooftops and other outdoor areas of buildings can be a source of significant additional non-gross lettable area (GLA) income for building owners and property managers. However, managing this process and engaging with the various telecommunication, mobile network operators and wireless infrastructure provider tenants can be rather challenging," explains group MD Mark Swemmer.

    "Reach Property Solutions take on these leases and manages the sub-letting to all telcos, so in essence, the landlord clients simply receive their monthly rental every month without any of the administrative and management headaches.”

    The new business will continue to be run by Swemmer and his team, including technical director Peter Mohurutsi, who also manages the tower ownership and co-location business within the Reach Group.

