PropertyRevamped: 5-star Shawu's Hills Wildlife Estate offers refuge from city life

Set on a promontory of the Crocodile River, right on the doorstep of the Kruger National Park, Shawu's Hills Wildlife Estate aims to provide a haven for nature lovers.

Bluegrass, the developer behind Shawu's Hills, is focused on rehabilitating and preserving the natural environment, and so has brought on a team of specialists to help it achieve a sustainable, successful project.

This includes Van Staden Surveyors, a well-established land survey practice; Boss Architects, whose design philosophy aims to optimise views and natural light; Endecon Ubuntu, the engineering team behind the wildlife estate; and NuLeaf Planning and Environmental, which is playing a particularly important role in ensuring every aspect of the development aligns with principles of sustainability.

Ensuring a minimal carbon footprint

NuLeaf has guided the development of Shawu’s Hills on various aspects, from environmental planning to responsible construction and development, ensuring a minimal carbon footprint, says Lindi le Grange, sales and development manager at Bluegrass Property Developers.

"A detailed environmental impact assessment was conducted for us to identify the protected areas on the property. Because Shawu’s Hills is a 344ha property and is home to indigenous fauna and flora older than 100 years, the aim is to protect and preserve this natural environment," says Le Grange.

While still an exclusive, luxury estate, Bluegrass has ensured that guidelines are in place to protect the surrounding environment.

"We extensively promote green power solutions to our prospective homeowners, and the architectural guidelines promote greener plan designs which incorporate energy-efficient requirements," she notes.

Modern architectural aesthetic

Shawu’s Hills features a modern architectural aesthetic suited to a bushveld setting, structurally complementing the environment, its textures and forms, Le Grange explains. Timber ceilings and screeded floors are bounded by floor-to-ceiling glass, opening to large private verandas and the riverine vistas beyond.

Approved plans include 93 full-title stands - ranging from 2,500m2 to 4,500m2 - fractional ownership lodges, 75 to 100 timeshare units and one commercial lodge. Dream Hotels and Resorts will be developing the shared ownership opportunity, with prices starting from R1.5m for two weeks.

"Situated close to Malelane and Komatipoort, Shawu’s Hills transports you from busy city life back to the tranquillity and beauty of nature, to recharge and embrace what the southern part of the Kruger National Park has to offer," says Le Grange.

Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate includes wildlife sightings and birding opportunities as well as a family entertainment activity centre and an amphitheatre to bring wildlife education to the property. For more information, click here.

Running this July, #PropertyRevamped features innovative local developments that are shifting the industry forward.