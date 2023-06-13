Signet Terrace Shopping Centre's new solar plant to generate 136MWh of clean energy annually

Signet Terrace Shopping Centre on Tuesday, 13 June, announced the commissioning and inauguration of its 975.7kWp solar PV plant. The project is the result of a collaborative effort between Signet Terrace Shopping Centre, Solarise Africa, Nuvo Energy Africa, and One Stop Solar.

L-R: Ed Young (One Stop Solar), Jacques Roets (Nuvo Energy), Kavi Naidoo (Signet Terrace) and Sakkie van Wijk (Solarise Africa) cut the ribbon at Signet Terrace Shopping Centre's commissioning and inauguration of its solar plant.

The plant has a total capacity of 975.7kWp solar PV and is projected to achieve a 66% reduction in kWh consumption at the centre over the plant's lifetime.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Signet Terrace Shopping Centre solar power plant," said Kavi Naidoo, spokesperson for Signet Terrace Shopping Centre. "This installation allows us to generate a substantial portion of our electricity needs through renewable energy sources, significantly reducing our carbon footprint while ensuring long-term cost savings."

The solar installation includes a 22kW Enelion Vertica EV Charger that powers two EV charging bays.

Commented Sakkie van Wijk, co-founder and COO of Solarise Africa: "This project showcases the feasibility and financial viability of renewable energy solutions for commercial properties. By replacing 29% of the shopping centre's electricity consumption, the Signet Terrace solar power plant will contribute to the reduction of approximately 32,720 tons of CO2 emissions over the contract period. This achievement is not only a significant step towards combating climate change but also a testament to the positive effects of renewable energy adoption."

Just under 1MWp of solar PV capacity was installed at Signet Terrace Shopping Centre.

The Signet Terrace Shopping Centre solar power plant is expected to generate 136MWh of clean energy annually, with an estimated R53m in savings over the contract period.