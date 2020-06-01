Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Retail Property News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Property jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Fortress notes uptick in demand for goods at stores

Shoppers slowly began returning to shopping centres and malls after lockdown restrictions were eased slightly on 1 May and mall owner Fortress expects activity to pick up even further as the country moves to Level 3 lockdown from June.
Image supplied

“This is a welcome relief for the economy and those parts of the retail sector which were not able to trade due to lockdown restrictions. Shop owners and landlords are sensitive to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and have shown immense effort to ensure the safety and health of shoppers remains their priority,” says Vuso Majija, head of retail property at Fortress.

Post-lockdown commercial property trends - early indications

In the last week or so, my team has noticed a number of early trends emerging in the commercial property market as more and more companies prepare to get back to work...

By Org Geldenhuys 3 days ago


Precautions to limit infections


"Among other actions being taken, first and foremost, we have stepped up our hygiene and safety by cleaning more frequently and focusing on high-traffic and high-touch areas within our centres. We are also focusing on the wellbeing of our onsite staff by ensuring that we have the correct PPE and sanitisers in place," says Majija.

“It’s early days yet, but it is very encouraging to visit shopping centres and see that most people have face masks and are willing to work together with centre management to adhere to social distancing procedures. I think that these measures are the first steps in assuring shoppers that it’s safe to visit the centres.”

Commercial property: a long recovery, but opportunities for some

Having worked in the commercial property sector for many years, let me state a truth universally acknowledged, but often overlooked...

By Rick de Sousa 3 days ago


Some tenants remain shut


Even under Level 3, restaurants, bars, gyms, hair and beauty salons are among the stores which will remain shut.

“As landlords, we must embrace this and explore options that bring convenience and safety to shoppers. We can already see that home deliveries for fast food operators and restaurants, for instance, is gaining momentum during this lockdown. I think this trend will continue and may offer opportunities for retailers and landlords to collaborate across different retail channels,” Majija says.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: FORTRESS, South Africa lockdown, Covid-19 in SA, Level 3 lockdown

Top stories

Designing student housing to manage spread of Covid-19, future pandemics
Fortress notes uptick in demand for goods at stores
Post-lockdown commercial property trends - early indications

By Org Geldenhuys

Commercial property: a long recovery, but opportunities for some

By Rick de Sousa

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz