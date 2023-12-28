Scammers using SIU name to solicit money

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has received several reports of individuals purporting to be head of the SIU, Advocate Andy Mothibi, or his representatives.

The scammers are reportedly going around soliciting money from public representatives, office bearers, and members of the judiciary.

The reports have been received in the North West and Free State provinces this week, prompting the SIU to issue a public warning.

“The SIU conducts its investigations with integrity and professionalism.

“We never ask for money from subjects of investigations or anyone linked to our work. Members of the public are urged to be vigilant, verify information, and not to fall victim to imposters claiming to be Adv. Mothibi,” said the SIU in a statement.