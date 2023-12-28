Industries

    Scammers using SIU name to solicit money

    28 Dec 2023
    28 Dec 2023
    The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has received several reports of individuals purporting to be head of the SIU, Advocate Andy Mothibi, or his representatives.
    Image source: Artur Szczybylo –
    Image source: Artur Szczybylo – 123RF.com

    The scammers are reportedly going around soliciting money from public representatives, office bearers, and members of the judiciary.

    The reports have been received in the North West and Free State provinces this week, prompting the SIU to issue a public warning.

    #CybersecurityMonth: One question can keep you safe from phishing scams
    #CybersecurityMonth: One question can keep you safe from phishing scams

    10 Oct 2023

    “The SIU conducts its investigations with integrity and professionalism.

    “We never ask for money from subjects of investigations or anyone linked to our work. Members of the public are urged to be vigilant, verify information, and not to fall victim to imposters claiming to be Adv. Mothibi,” said the SIU in a statement.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


