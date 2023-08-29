Bluegrass renews Umbraco Gold Partnership

Continuing a relationship that has spanned over 15 years, Bluegrass Digital has recently renewed their Umbraco Gold Partnership.

Bluegrass Digital has renewed their Umbraco Gold Partnership. As Africa’s first Umbraco Gold Partner, the Bluegrass team is excited to continue this relationship as one of Umbraco’s closest and most valued partners; a relationship that has spanned over 15 years.

During this time, the creative technology company have used Umbraco CMS to design, build and manage web and mobile solutions across more than 300 projects. For Nick Durrant, CEO of Bluegrass Digital, renewing this partnership quite simply makes good business sense. As the leading .NET open-source CMS platform, Umbraco offers us the freedom to design bespoke digital experience platforms using the solutions best suited to the job.

“Additionally, having a closer relationship with Umbraco HQ allows us to connect with the right experts, which improves the level of service we can deliver to our customers. This, in turn, builds trust and boosts business growth,” says Durrant. And Bluegrass is consistently upskilling their team using Umbraco’s education courses so that they know how to properly use the latest features, he notes.

In addition to keeping our product knowledge up to date, we are also supporting the growth of Umbraco Cloud and the recently addition of Umbraco Commerce, an extension to Umbraco CMS to provide full e-commerce capabilities, Durrant adds. “This is something we are already employing on some of our new e-commerce projects.”

“Our partners have the opportunity to influence the future of Umbraco as a project, service and community. As such, it is so important that we work with brands who know who we are and understand what we do,” explains Umbraco partner manager Jonas Poulsen. "It's an incredibly great pleasure to continue our relationship Bluegrass Digital as an Umbraco Gold Partner and welook forward to working closely with them for many years to come."

G2’s recent user satisfaction survey rated Umbraco higher than some of the industry’s most well-known proprietary software solutions. “This is because Umbraco’s CMS delivers the speed, flexibility, support and ease of use that developers, site owners, content managers and designers are after,” concludes Durrant. "We’re excited to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Umbraco.”



