Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Shapiro Shaik Defries and AssociatesBizcommunity.comHelmXapo BankBinanceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Surprise oil-production cut unsettles markets

3 Apr 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
Yesterday Opec+ announced a surprise 1.16 million barrels per day cut in oil production, raising inflation fears once again and sending the dollar stronger.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Brent crude closed at $79.77 on Friday and has gapped to open at $86.00 this morning. The DXY index has moved back above 103.00 as the euro, pound, and yen all trade around 0.4% weaker this morning. US Treasury yields are flat this morning, while US equity futures are negative after a strong close on Friday.

EM currencies have opened weaker on the back of the stronger dollar, with the rand trading at R17.90 levels earlier today. The major economic prints to look forward to this week are the US nonfarm payrolls number on Friday and the ISM manufacturing and services PMI data today and Wednesday. We also have various Fed officials talking throughout the week.

The surprise move by OPEC+ and the jump in the dollar have seen precious metal prices fall quite sharply this morning. Gold is down 0.8%, Platinum is down 1.05%, and Palladium is down 0.6%. As stated earlier, Brent opened higher at $86.00 this morning but has eased back slightly to be trading at $83.60 currently.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE

Related

Source:
Russia arrests The Wallstreet Journal reporter on spying charge3 days ago
Source: Reuters.
South African rand strengthens as global banking fears ease28 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied.
Rand ends February as world's weakest currency1 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Sona address in parliament.
#Sona2023: The state of the rand10 Feb 2023
The dollar is at its strongest point for 2023
The dollar is at its strongest point for 20236 Feb 2023
Source:
Dollar on the back foot as China recovery hopes rise23 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters.
Bank of Japan disappoints markets18 Jan 2023
Source:
Sentiment towards EMs improved13 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz