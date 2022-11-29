Daily Investor - South Africa's premier site for fund managers, analysts, and investors

Industries

29 Nov 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
Daily Investor provides South Africa's investment community with the latest news, investing insights, and financial data, along with a fresh perspective on large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
Daily Investor is South Africa’s premier investment news and analysis platform, and has attracted over 350,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors to its site.

Launched by Broad Media on 1 August 2022, it has had an incredible start to its journey of shaping the minds and portfolios of the country’s investing and financial decision makers.

Daily Investor provides South Africa’s investment community with the latest news, investing insights, and financial data, along with a fresh perspective on large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

This is complemented by coverage of international stocks – particularly US equities – and insights into macroeconomic events which influence the markets.

Daily Investor also runs regular features on its site, including stock picks from experts and performance tracking of prominent analysts and investors.

Reaching the top

Readership and engagement figures show there is a huge demand from South Africa’s investment community for what Daily Investor offers.

For the month of October 2022, Daily Investor recorded an exceptional performance:

  • 358,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and retail investors visited the publication.
  • 24,000 investors have signed up for the Daily Investor newsletter.
  • 21,000 South African investors have created personal accounts on Daily Investor.

To find out more about Daily Investor, contact Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
