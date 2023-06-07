Discovery Bank's innovative approach to alleviating load shedding woes

Discovery Bank and Rubicon have joined forces to help South Africans finance solar and back-up power services for residences.

Source: Supplied. Discovery Bank chief executive officer, Hylton Kallner with Rubicon chief executive officer, Rick Basson.

Through this partnership, Discovery Bank clients will have the opportunity to access cost savings on solar solutions that will ease the burden of load shedding.

Hylton Kallner, chief executive officer of Discovery Bank, says, “While South Africans are resilient, the increased and ongoing interruption of electricity impacts all aspects of our lives and drives a need to find alternative ways to power our homes. We’re pleased to launch a financing solution that enables our clients to embrace solar, with the help of Rubicon.”

The partnership has been designed with three main features in mind: