This follows the Zondo Commission's completion of its four-year inquiry, handing over the final report and recommendations to the president on Wednesday night.Among the findings of the report are that President Cyril Ramaphosa lied when questioned on the work of the review panel on the State Security Agency.It was also uncovered that Jacob Zuma abused power and that Ramaphosa often let him do so.Public demand for parts V and VI of the report is currently so high that the Presidency website is being affected by high volumes of visitors to the site."The Presidency and the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) are attending to the pressure on the site and the Presidency kindly appeals to users to be patient with us," the site said.The report has, however, been distributed electronically by means of various other social media platforms as well. Other platforms for access to the documentation are: www.gov.za - https://tinyurl.com/4dhmpyckwww.gcis.gov.za - https://tinyurl.com/7yv469w9.