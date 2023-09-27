Gauteng launches Khanya Lesedi Sports School of Specialisation

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has officially launched Khanya Lesedi Sports School of Specialisation in Ratanda, Heidelberg.

Khanya Lesedi is a distinguished public school with a rich history of academic excellence, sport achievements, artistic endeavours and social development.

Established in January 1898, the school has consistently excelled in sports disciplines such as soccer, netball and athletics, and it has proudly represented the Sedibeng cluster at the district, provincial, national and even international levels.

Chiloane said it is encouraging that students have the privilege of interacting with sports icons and legends, who offer coaching clinics and guidance based on their respective sports.

“Community involvement is encouraged, allowing local residents to access school facilities. This collaboration also holds the promise of revitalising the township economy, drawing spectators and boosting local businesses as outside communities come to witness sporting events at the school,” Chiloane said.

The school is home to many of South Africa’s successful athletes such as the late world 400m champion, Moses Mabaso, who earned National Springbok colours during his time at the school, ultimately receiving a scholarship at Waterkloof in Pretoria.

In a subsequent decade, twin athletes from the school represented the country in Botswana and Hungary. Among the school's standout athletes are Emma Manana, who excelled in events like 800m, 1500m, and cross-country for five consecutive years from 1990 to 1995, and John Tshabalala, an exceptional athlete in 5000m and cross-country for a similar duration.

More recently, Bontle Lekone and Thabang Dube represented South Africa in soccer in Italy, adding to the school's impressive athletic legacy.

Given this remarkable track record, Chiloane said Khanya Lesedi has earned its status as a Sports School of Specialisation, providing students with opportunities to nurture their talents alongside academic pursuits.

The school features a real racing track, through which learners can run various lengths of races, hurdles and marathons. Accessible at the school is also a tennis court, volleyball court, soccer pitch, basketball court, and various equipment that can be used for javelin, discus and long jump, among other athletic sports.

The MEC added that the specialised curriculum extends beyond physical activities, incorporating scientific innovation in physical health.

“Subjects like Sports Science and Exercise, Geography, Physical Science, and Life Science play vital roles in shaping various aspects of sports training, from pitch conditions to dietary requirements tailored to different sporting codes. ICT, coding and robotics are also taught at the school through our Multi-Certification Skills Programme,” the MEC said.