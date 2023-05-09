RS SA collabs with local universities for the Innovative Touch Hand Project Team

RS South Africa, a supplier of engineering products and solutions, has announced its support for the Touch Hand project team, a collaboration between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU). RS South Africa is sponsoring the project with much-needed tools and components, in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.

The Touch Hand project is a pioneering initiative that aims to develop an innovative assistive technology device for people with disabilities. The project team from UKZN and NMU will be participating in the Cybathlon event in 2024, a global competition for people with disabilities, in which teams showcase their assistive technologies.

RS South Africa’s sponsorship of the team forms part of the company’s ESG action plan to champion education and innovation by building skills and fostering innovative solutions that improve lives.

L to R: Jode Fourie, Nicole Gray (NMU Touch Hand), Wojtek Sanetra (RS SA) and Wian van Aswegen (AEDG). Image supplied

RS Grass Roots is a team whose mission is to empower the next generation of engineers, innovators and technologists by offering project funding opportunities, building student partnerships, as well as contributing employability skills workshops to help future engineers to be industry ready. RS South Africa is committed to equipping young engineers with the skills, experience, and inspiration they need to change the world.

“We are delighted to support the Touch Hand project team,” said Brian Andrew, managing director of RS South Africa. “We believe that engineering and technology can make a positive impact on the world, and we are committed to supporting young engineers and technologists in South Africa to achieve their full potential.”

The Touch Hand Team from UKZN's Stopforth Robotics & Research Laboratory. Image supplied

RS South Africa’s sponsorship will enable UKZN and NMU to continue their collaboration and make significant progress towards developing an innovative assistive technology device. In addition to providing much-needed tools and components, RS South Africa will also be contributing their Super Skills masterclass workshops for the teams to equip young engineers with the in-demand skills they need to succeed in the workplace, including communication skills, goal setting, presentation skills, how to deal with conflict, as well as time management.

The Touch Hand project is a great example of how collaboration between universities can drive innovation and make a positive impact on society. With the support of companies like RS South Africa, the next generation of engineers and technologists can continue to develop vital skills and experience and inspire positive change in the world.