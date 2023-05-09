Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolBizcommunity.comBET SoftwareEduvosIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


RS SA collabs with local universities for the Innovative Touch Hand Project Team

9 May 2023
RS South Africa, a supplier of engineering products and solutions, has announced its support for the Touch Hand project team, a collaboration between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU). RS South Africa is sponsoring the project with much-needed tools and components, in a bid to support the next generation of engineers and technologists in South Africa.

The Touch Hand project is a pioneering initiative that aims to develop an innovative assistive technology device for people with disabilities. The project team from UKZN and NMU will be participating in the Cybathlon event in 2024, a global competition for people with disabilities, in which teams showcase their assistive technologies.

RS South Africa’s sponsorship of the team forms part of the company’s ESG action plan to champion education and innovation by building skills and fostering innovative solutions that improve lives.

L to R: Jode Fourie, Nicole Gray (NMU Touch Hand), Wojtek Sanetra (RS SA) and Wian van Aswegen (AEDG). Image supplied
L to R: Jode Fourie, Nicole Gray (NMU Touch Hand), Wojtek Sanetra (RS SA) and Wian van Aswegen (AEDG). Image supplied

RS Grass Roots is a team whose mission is to empower the next generation of engineers, innovators and technologists by offering project funding opportunities, building student partnerships, as well as contributing employability skills workshops to help future engineers to be industry ready. RS South Africa is committed to equipping young engineers with the skills, experience, and inspiration they need to change the world.

“We are delighted to support the Touch Hand project team,” said Brian Andrew, managing director of RS South Africa. “We believe that engineering and technology can make a positive impact on the world, and we are committed to supporting young engineers and technologists in South Africa to achieve their full potential.”

The Touch Hand Team from UKZN's Stopforth Robotics & Research Laboratory. Image supplied
The Touch Hand Team from UKZN's Stopforth Robotics & Research Laboratory. Image supplied

RS South Africa’s sponsorship will enable UKZN and NMU to continue their collaboration and make significant progress towards developing an innovative assistive technology device. In addition to providing much-needed tools and components, RS South Africa will also be contributing their Super Skills masterclass workshops for the teams to equip young engineers with the in-demand skills they need to succeed in the workplace, including communication skills, goal setting, presentation skills, how to deal with conflict, as well as time management.

The Touch Hand project is a great example of how collaboration between universities can drive innovation and make a positive impact on society. With the support of companies like RS South Africa, the next generation of engineers and technologists can continue to develop vital skills and experience and inspire positive change in the world.

NextOptions
Read more: University of KwaZulu-Natal, UKZN, Brian Andrew, Nelson Mandela University, NMU

Related

Image by Val Adamson: Mpume Mthombeni
Empatheatre presents Isidlamlilo - The Fire Eater27 Oct 2022
Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp
Woolworths partners with Loeries for Student Portfolio Bootcamp1 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied. Professor Thumbi Ndung’u is the new co-chair of the International Aids Society's 'Towards an HIV Cure' advisory board.
Towards an HIV cure: UKZN scientist takes on new role2 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Artwork from the Sounds in Context exhibition
Artfluence Human Rights festival goes live26 Apr 2022
Imminent launch of Africa's first chicken meat made in a petri dish
Imminent launch of Africa's first chicken meat made in a petri dish19 Apr 2022
10 SA universities get R1.55bn philanthropic funding
10 SA universities get R1.55bn philanthropic funding7 Apr 2022
Stratitude rolls out campaign to drive tertiary education
Stratitude rolls out campaign to drive tertiary education28 Mar 2022
Source: Supplied. Professor Refiloe Masekela, head of UKZN’s Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health.
Children in sub-Saharan Africa dying of Covid-19 at a higher rate than others20 Jan 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz