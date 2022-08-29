How do you make a good impression?

Few things in the business world are scarier than delivering a presentation, yet that is one of the most important skills to have.

The modern workplace is getting more competitive. It is no longer enough for you to have the necessary capability to do the job; you should also be able to talk well, write well, and present yourself attractively to your superiors and clients.

Presenting information clearly and effectively is a key skill to get your message or opinion across and, these days, presentation skills are required in almost every field. Even if you don’t need to make regular presentations in front of a group, there are plenty of situations where good presentation and public speaking skills can help you to advance your career and create opportunities.

Consider some of these workplace or professional circumstances:

At interviews, as the interviewer or interviewee;

At meetings, face-to-face or in conference calls;

At networking functions, meeting new people or getting to know ones you have met before;

Speaking to colleagues and staff;

Delivering a presentation to clients detailing a technical topic or selling a product;

Presenting at conferences;

Speaking at large internal meetings;

Speaking with suppliers and clients;

Presenting training – and so on.

Many people are terrified when they have to present their first public talk, and even to present to their co-workers, but these initial fears can be reduced by good preparation, which will also lay the groundwork for making an effective presentation.

Developing presentation skills and giving an effective presentation is not an easy matter. Some people may be born presenters but it is good to know that presentation skills can also be learned and developed further when it is practiced regularly.

One option is to join the Wits Language School presentation skills course, which helps you to develop your ability to deliver interactive and engaging formal and informal presentations.

Contact the Language School at Wits Plus on az.ca.stiw@slw for information.