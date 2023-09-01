Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

eStudyThink Digital AcademyBullion PR & CommunicationEduvosWits PlusHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyBET SoftwareFalse Bay CollegeIgnition GroupFundiConnectEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Leadership and governance in crisis at our universities, Parliament told

1 Sep 2023
By: Marecia Damons
Concerns about maladministration, assassination attempts, academic malpractice, and the state of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme were raised.
On Wednesday, the University of Cape Town, the University of Fort Hare, and the University of South Africa briefed Parliament on independent investigations into their governance. Photo: Marecia Damons
On Wednesday, the University of Cape Town, the University of Fort Hare, and the University of South Africa briefed Parliament on independent investigations into their governance. Photo: Marecia Damons

  • Three universities briefed Parliament on independent investigations into their governance on Wednesday.

  • The University of Fort Hare told MPs it has established a protection programme after two assassination attempts on staff members.

  • The University of South Africa criticised Minister Blade Ndzimande’s decision to place the institution under administration without consulting it.

    • Maladministration, assassination attempts, academic malpractice, and concerns about the operations of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) were some of the main issues raised by universities at a parliamentary briefing on Wednesday.

    The University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of Fort Hare (UFH), and the University of South Africa (Unisa) briefed the portfolio committee on higher education about governance, administration and related matters following several investigations into the institutions.''

    University of Fort Hare

    UFH vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu told Parliament that the safety of students and staff was one of the main issues raised in council meetings.

    Earlier this year, Buhlungu was allegedly a target of an assassination attempt. His bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, was shot dead outside Buhlungu’s residence in Dikeni.

    Buhlungu said the first assassination attempt on a staff member was made in 2012 and the second in 2022. He said the university established a protection programme based on risk assessments, and at least 80 staff members have been identified for priority.

    “We are working with Raymond Mhlaba Municipality and getting a policing forum on campus,” he told MPs.

    Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate maladministration in the university’s faculty of public administration in relation to the awarding of honours degrees, the management of funds, and sourcing of public servants for study in various faculty programmes.

    Buhlungu said the SIU is expected to complete its interim report by the end of October and finish its investigation by April next year.

    He said the institution has its own investigation. “What I can say with certainty is that we as Senate have deregistered 17 students over the last while. They were deregistered because they were irregularly registered, meaning they did not meet the requirements for what they were admitted.”

    University of South Africa

    In May, an independent assessor advised Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande that the management and council of Unisa be “relieved of their duties” and the institution placed under administration

    An independent assessor, Professor Themba Mosia, was appointed by Nzimande in September last year. In his 316-page report, Mosia said his assessment revealed a “cauldron of instability characterised by a culture of fear, intimidation, bullying, maladministration, financial irregularities, poor student services, academic malpractices, leakage of confidential records, and questionable management and council decisions”.

    Mashukudu James Maboa, chair of Unisa's council, said the report “should be taken for legal review because we don’t agree with everything in there”.

    “We never got a chance after the assessor did his work to respond after the report was finalised. We were not given a right of reply… There are clear misunderstandings and contextual interpretations and inaccuracies in the report,” he said.

    Earlier this month, Nzimande announced the department would be placing UNISA under review. He said the decision followed the independent assessor’s report.

    Maboa said UFH’s council responded to Nzimande, “requesting to allow the court to make its ruling on the IA (Mosia’s) report before he made his final decision”.

    “Unisa is a top ten institution. If you look at the top ten universities, how many of them have been put under administration? Placing UNISA under administration causes irreparable harm to the reputation and stature of UNISA and will negatively affect its rankings,” said Maboa.

    University of Cape Town

    Dr Daya Reddy, UCT’s interim vice-chancellor, said that changes to the NSFAS funding model have raised concerns.

    “Accommodation costs capped at R45K by NSFAS, and funding alterations have implications for our financial aid commitments, particularly regarding residence fees. The impact of this in the 2023 budget is R177m additional allocation by the university to financial aid,” said Reddy.

    UCT’s Council told Parliament that it has given the Independent Panel until the end of September to complete its probe into a governance crisis at the institution.

    The panel, established by the council in October 2022, released an interim report on 17 May 2023, recommending the removal of the former Chair of Council.

    At the heart of the probe was whether then vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and former chair of council Babalwa Ngonyama misled the university’s executive and Senate about the reasons for the departure of the deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, Associate Professor Lis Lange.

    They claimed Lange had resigned for personal reasons. Lange claimed she had been pushed out.

    In February, the council approved a settlement agreement terminating Phakeng’s appointment and she had since severed her relationship with the university, the panel noted. Ngonyama resigned with immediate effect after recommendations made by the independent panel’s report.

    Council chairperson Norman Arendse told the committee the panel had asked for an extension to complete the full report by mid-October. “We said we would like the report no later than 30 September,” he said.

    Arendse said the delay in getting the report has also affected sign-off on the university’s annual financial statement and annual report.

    He said there is an attempt to interdict and prevent the distribution of the panel’s final report. “I have called for a special council meeting [Thursday] night to discuss this demand and find a resolution. It is most likely that we won’t accept [the demand] and it’s important for everyone concerned that the report be publicised as soon as possible.”

    Published originally on GroundUp.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    Read more: University of South Africa, University of Cape Town, National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Marecia Damons

    Related

    Source: Source:
    Lawyer in contentious River Club development controversy caught in qualification lie2 days ago
    Learners launch storytelling project to &quot;recapture the beauty&quot; of Masiphumelele
    Learners launch storytelling project to "recapture the beauty" of Masiphumelele24 Aug 2023
    UCT to develop sign language as one of the languages for its currently reviewed language policy
    UCT to develop sign language as one of the languages for its currently reviewed language policy14 Aug 2023
    Source: National Treasury.
    Introducing National Treasury's director-general10 Aug 2023
    Old Mutual undertakes nationwide roadshow to champion quality education in SA
    Old Mutual undertakes nationwide roadshow to champion quality education in SA1 Aug 2023
    UCT's Dean of Science steps down
    UCT's Dean of Science steps down3 Jul 2023
    UCT retains top spot in Africa
    UCT retains top spot in Africa16 May 2023
    UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA
    UCT Online High School: redefining the online education system in SA18 Apr 2023

    News

    More industry news

    Let's do Biz