Signa Academy celebrates 10 years of impact

Signa Academy is celebrating its 10th birthday!

Ten years ago, Signa Academy launched its operations with the goal to address the skills shortage in South Africa by offering a solution: Learnership and particularly focusing on disabled learnership training. From humble beginnings, Signa Academy has since opened five campuses with a nationwide reach and is also an expert at operating pop-up training centres in regions where training would previously have been inaccessible so that no one is excluded from education.

To date, Signa Academy has successfully trained 9,304 learners each with their own story to tell about how their lives have been impacted and how they are now in turn making a difference for other people. This would not be possible without the continued help and support of Signa Academy’s employees, clients, sponsors, and strategic partners. Signa Group has appointed many of these students as employees after they have finished their studies. The success and quality of our education are evident in the graduates we are producing.

Signa Academy ... proudly believes we are helping particularly the youth towards their journey to dignity by preparing Africa for a working future through quality accredited skills development training programmes.

– Tulani Hlabangana, executive Signa director of HR & Learning

Throughout the years, the organisation has offered their clients a constant service of high-quality student recruitment, delivery of efficient training programmes, and support to accurately complete B-BBEE scorecards for a maximised claim with the heart and aim to help build South Africa through education.

Signa Academy’s partnership with SETA has led to the successful certification of their students and a diversification of their course offerings to equip students with work-related skills that lead them in the direction of valuable employment or self-employment. Their course offering includes 40 accredited programmes in skills which are required in today’s working world. These courses are delivered face-to-face, online, or through a blended learning approach.

Signa Academy also understands that their students come from disadvantaged environments and have built a supportive structure around their students to support the maximum likelihood of success. This includes daily meals, supportive tools for disabled students, transport subsidy, emotional support through a Learner Wellness Programme and Emotional Support system to their learners, caring facilitators, an extensive workplace readiness programme that includes computer skills as well as an objective to place each student in gainful employment or empower them with entrepreneurship skills to earn a living.

“In support and to continue our mission of developing young people with work-ready skills, we have aligned ourselves with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically the goal of Quality Education. We actively identify with the quest for gender equality and reduced inequality, and truly believe that by facilitating decent work and economic activation – this is how Signa Academy is contributing to reducing poverty and hunger. Signa Academy therefore proudly believes we are helping particularly the youth towards their journey to dignity by preparing Africa for a working future through quality accredited skills development training programmes. We are determined and devoted to addressing the scarce skills shortages in Africa and the high levels of unemployment by creating targeted training solutions that will lead to sustainable employment opportunities. By all of us participating and solving the unemployment problem, we can make an impact,” says Tulani Hlabangana, executive Signa director of HR & Learning.

The incredible work done by the entire Signa Academy team who continuously strive to upskill and develop underprivileged youth and communities as well as people living with disabilities has positively changed so many young lives. In celebrating this milestone, they hope to continue to ensure that Signa Academy remains a growing, impactful, and successful organisation which contributes to a sustainable economy to secure the future of South Africa.

For more information on Signa Academy, visit their website: https://signaacademy.co.za/.




