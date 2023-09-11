Industries

Africa


Ethiopia claims disputed GERD dam has reached final fill

11 Sep 2023
By: Dawit Endeshaw and Moaz Abd-Alaziz
Ethiopia said on Sunday it had completed the fourth and final phase of filling a reservoir for its planned massive hydroelectric power plant on the Blue Nile, a project that Egypt and Sudan have long opposed.
Source: Ana E. Cascão/Water Alternatives/Flickr
Source: Ana E. Cascão/Water Alternatives/Flickr

Construction of the $4bn Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) began in 2011 and Ethiopia sees the project as crucial to powering its economic development.

Egypt and Sudan, however, consider the project a serious threat to their vital water supplies.

Source: Reuters.
Discovery enters renewable power trading

By 6 Sep 2023

"Congratulations to all on the fourth filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Our national perseverance against all odds has delivered," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office wrote on the social media platform X on Sunday.

With a projected capacity of more than 6GW, Ethiopia sees GERD as the centrepiece of its bid to become Africa's biggest power exporter.

The three countries have been in protracted negotiations over the project.In a sign of a potential breakthrough in July, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abiy agreed on plans to finalise an agreement between the three countries on the filling of the dam and the rules for its operation.

But on Sunday Egypt's foreign ministry said Ethiopia's step "places a burden on the course of the resumed negotiations, the next round of which ... is hoped will witness a tangible and real breakthrough."

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Nile River, Abiy Ahmed, GERD, Blue Nile

News

More industry news

