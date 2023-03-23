Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopBroad MediaTiger Wheel & TyreKia South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Motorsport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Female driver overtakes competition at Dakar race

23 Mar 2023
Cheered on by her family, driver Fatumata Bah raised her arms in triumph after winning an amateur motor drag race in Dakar that saw four men and four women competing for first place.
Fatumata Bah, 42, a former banker and race driver, who participated in Dakar's first Grand, which she won, holds her trophies during the trophy ceremony in Dakar, Senegal on 25 February 2023. Reuters/Zohra Bensemra
Fatumata Bah, 42, a former banker and race driver, who participated in Dakar's first Grand, which she won, holds her trophies during the trophy ceremony in Dakar, Senegal on 25 February 2023. Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

Pairs of drivers in small Peugeot hatchbacks had raced to make the best time on a makeshift 300m track at the old airport in the city - part of the capital's first so-called Dakar Grand Prix.

"I beat the boys," the 42-year-old former banker said. "Being a woman or a man doesn't mean anything, this is the 21st century - girl power!"

Inspired by the Paris-Dakar rally, organisers wanted to create an event where women and men could compete on an equal footing, after previously holding an all-female race.

Bah and the other female drivers - one of whom placed third - are keen to challenge gender stereotypes in sometimes socially conservative Senegal and elsewhere.

"I dedicate this trophy to my father and my husband who has always supported me in this passion, which is supposedly reserved for men," the mother-of-three said after the awards ceremony in late February.

Bah started racing 20 years ago after her father encouraged her to share his interest in cars. Her husband, mechanic Cheikh Tidiane Bathily, is also her coach.

"What I feel in these moments is a pride for me, and joy for her, because I know this is something she loves," Bathily, 42, said.

Bah donated her winnings to the SOS Children's Village organisation, where she has worked since quitting banking.

"This cup is to show them that everything is possible in life. With courage and perseverance, you can do it," she said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Motorsport, dakar

Related

2023 Formula 1 season begins with testing
2023 Formula 1 season begins with testing2 Mar 2023
Kyalami 9 Hour: A home win for Sheldon van der Linde
Kyalami 9 Hour: A home win for Sheldon van der Linde27 Feb 2023
Cape Town provides the winning Formula E Grand Prix
Cape Town provides the winning Formula E Grand Prix27 Feb 2023
The Kyalami 9 Hour: Revved up and ready to race
The Kyalami 9 Hour: Revved up and ready to race23 Feb 2023
What is Formula E?
What is Formula E?14 Feb 2023
Ken Block dies aged 55
Ken Block dies aged 554 Jan 2023
Source:
Speed and sound meet at this year's Motorsport Festival28 Nov 2022
2022 Killarney Motor Show is a go
2022 Killarney Motor Show is a go26 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz