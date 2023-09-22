New Stellantis South Africa MD announced

Stellantis South Africa has announced organisational changes for its executive committee with three new members joining. Mike Whitfield has been appointed the new managing director, he takes over from Leslie Ramsoomar.

Mike Whitfield | image supplied

Whitfield joins Stellantis SA from Nissan where he has spent his entire working life at Nissan in various leadership positions and continents. Most recently he was the group advisor for strategy, policy and external affairs after a number of years as managing director of Nissan Africa.

Pravin Harinarayan has been appointed sales director. He joins from Man Truck and Bus South Africa where he was the head of sales operations since 2017. Prior to Man, Harinarayan worked in various positions at Volvo South Africa such as sales and dealer network director and chief financial officer.

Hassan Salie is appointed after sales director. Salie joins from Audi Africa where he was the head of sales and network development since 2020. Prior to Audi, he worked in various positions in Volkswagen South Africa such as head of aftersales and head of network development.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to Leslie Ramsoomar for his nearly four years tenure as managing director of Stellantis South Africa where he set up the operation after merger, and the most recent conclusion of the manufacturing project," Stellantis SA said in a statement.