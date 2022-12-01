Industries

Africa


Isuzu Motors SA announces new board members

1 Dec 2022
Isuzu Motors South Africa (Isuzu) has announced its new expanded board of directors, effective 1 December.
Isuzu Motors South Africa extended board | image supplied
Isuzu's new incoming board members are:

Penelope Mkhwanazi, senior vice president revenue generation rest of Africa and international markets. Mkhwanazi’s career spans various industries including manufacturing, mining and construction, fast-moving consumer goods and entrepreneurship.

Komane Pitso, senior vice president commercial operations. Pitso has spent almost 20 years in the fast-moving consumer goods industry in various supply chain roles, from procurement through to external logistics and customer collaboration.

Dominic Rimmer, senior vice president technical operations, brings 40 years of automotive experience which has been predominantly in engineering and product planning. His expertise is rooted in end-to-end technical knowledge that spreads across all technical fields as well as both product and programme planning.

Craig Uren, senior vice president revenue generation for Southern African Customs Union. Uren has 32 years of automotive experience; he joined as a graduate-in-training for General Motors. He brings in-depth end-to-end sales knowledge, including distribution in both LCV and CV.

The incoming directors will all continue to serve in their current roles as senior vice presidents of Isuzu Motors South Africa.

“We are pleased to have the new Isuzu Motors South Africa board members. They bring valuable experience and insights. We look forward to supporting and working with them to grow Isuzu in Africa,” said Naohiro Yamaguchi, chairman of Isuzu Motors South Africa.

Craig Uren, Isuzu Motors South Africa

