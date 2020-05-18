Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Sponsorship Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Insightopedia: Be the light against gender-based violence

Issued by: Openfield
Gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa has been a widespread problem, which disproportionately affects women and girls. It is seemingly systemic and deeply entrenched in institutions, cultures and traditions in South Africa.
Since the national lockdown period began, the national government's gender-based violence and femicide command centre, recorded that more than 120,000* victims rang the national helpline for abused women and children in the first three weeks after the lockdown started - double the usual volume of calls."

Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom, sent out a statement imploring the male population;

“Violence against women and children can only stop if we as men take responsibility for our own actions and hold each other accountable by calling each other out.”

Utilising their sponsorship of Vodacom Super Rugby, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Vodacom took a stand against GBV.

This compelling piece of content shows us that during this pandemic it is important that corporates use their influence and purpose to tackle issues that influence the market they operate within.



In this case, Vodacom uses its purpose of connecting people through technology to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence plaguing the country.

If you hear something, do something. The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre, operates 24 / 7:

Call toll-free | 0800 428 428
SMS HELP to 31531
Send a Please Call Me | *120*7867
Members of the deaf community can Skype the contact ‘Helpme GBV’

Openfield's press office

OpenfieldOpenfield is a sponsorship marketing consultancy which focuses on providing strategic expertise on sponsorship matters to key corporates, as well as assisting clients with the implementation of these strategies.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Vodacom, Shameel Joosub

Top stories

Digital Kungfu delivers a 9 to 1 return on marketing investment for Axiz in under 4 weeks

Issued by Digital Kungfu

Insightopedia: Be the light against gender-based violence

Issued by Openfield

Satisfying demand during the Covid-19 crisis - guidelines for SA's e-tailers

By Dr Nicole Cunningham

#Lockdown: Time to rethink how you collaborate with your remote media teams

Issued by Publisher’s Toolbox

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz