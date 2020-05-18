Insightopedia: Be the light against gender-based violence

Gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa has been a widespread problem, which disproportionately affects women and girls. It is seemingly systemic and deeply entrenched in institutions, cultures and traditions in South Africa.
Since the national lockdown period began, the national government's gender-based violence and femicide command centre, recorded that more than 120,000* victims rang the national helpline for abused women and children in the first three weeks after the lockdown started - double the usual volume of calls."
Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom, sent out a statement imploring the male population;
“Violence against women and children can only stop if we as men take responsibility for our own actions and hold each other accountable by calling each other out.”
Utilising their sponsorship of Vodacom Super Rugby, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Vodacom took a stand against GBV.
This compelling piece of content shows us that during this pandemic it is important that corporates use their influence and purpose to tackle issues that influence the market they operate within.
In this case, Vodacom uses its purpose of connecting people through technology to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence plaguing the country.
If you hear something, do something. The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre, operates 24 / 7:
Call toll-free | 0800 428 428 SMS HELP to 31531 Send a Please Call Me | *120*7867 Members of the deaf community can Skype the contact ‘Helpme GBV’
Openfield is a sponsorship marketing consultancy which focuses on providing strategic expertise on sponsorship matters to key corporates, as well as assisting clients with the implementation of these strategies.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.