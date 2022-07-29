Industries

    Ackermans a cut above for quality kids' denim

    29 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Ackermans
    South Africa's number one value retailer for kids' clothing has a wide range of denim trend styles for boys and girls aged 7 to 15. Ackerman's kids' denims are durable and can be mixed and matched to create outfits for all occasions. And the best of all is, they don't cost an arm and a leg.
    At Ackermans, you’ll find fantastic quality kids’ denim at unbelievable prices. Shop skinny, jogger, tapered or carrot denim cuts for boys – available in a variety of colours and washes from only R129.95 a pair all season long! The possibilities are endless when it comes to denim and Ackermans has everything you need to complete the trendiest looks this season. Pimp your boy’s denim collection with T-shirts, sneakers and sweaters for a fashion makeover from top to toe.

    Girls are the true trailblazers when it comes to cutting edge denim ensembles and Ackermans has all up-and-coming fashionistas covered. From tube, skinny, straight leg and the very hot right now mom jeans, girls have the basics to create denim looks that will turn heads. From just R149.95 a pair until the end of winter, staying on trend won’t break the bank.

    Pair a light wash tube denim with a grey rib crew neck tracktop or go old school in a vintage blue mom jeans worn with a fluffy cardigan.
    Yes, kids, it’s time to don your denim with Ackermans so head on down to a branch near you or shop online for the best cuts of the world’s most versatile fabric.

    For more information on Ackermans denim range for boys and girls, visit the website, or head to Instagram or Facebook.

    Ackermans
    Ackermans' success story began in 1916 when Gus Ackerman opened the very first store in Wynberg, Cape Town, setting a benchmark for competitive prices that few could match. Today, with more than 380 outlets in Southern Africa, including Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland and Botswana, the business continues to go from strength to strength. Ackermans' proud heritage was built by focusing on the things that matter most to our customers; namely affordability, fashion and durability.
    Read more: Facebook, Ackermans



