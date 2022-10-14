Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRDistellTradewayScan DisplayEdge GrowthBizcommunity.comSappiBateleur Brand PlanningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Limpopo shopping mall closed by protesters demanding jobs

14 Oct 2022
By: Bernard Chiguvare
Hundreds of protesters closed down the Elim Mall on Thursday, 15 October blocking the road to Louis Trichardt in Limpopo with bricks and rubbish, demanding that local people be employed at the mall. Motorists could not get through to the shopping mall or to Elim hospital, and learners could not attend school.
Protesters demanding jobs were addressed by community leaders outside the mall. Photos: Bernard Chiguvare
Protesters demanding jobs were addressed by community leaders outside the mall. Photos: Bernard Chiguvare

Elim Mall falls under Njhakanjhaka traditional area but is also within reach of Dhavana traditional area. The protesters were mostly from Dhavana.

Walter Mabasa, a community leader from Dhavana, said crime was rife in Elim and most of those responsible were unemployed. “We realised shop owners were hiring friends or relatives who are from outside our area. This should not be the case.”

He said attempts to engage the mall management to hire more people from the area had been unsuccessful. “The mall is not going to open until we meet the owners of this mall,” said Mabasa.

Vicky Muvhali, chairperson of the Njhakanjhaka traditional council, said the council was not aware of the shutdown.

A woman described as the new mall manager said she was not allowed to speak to the media. GroundUp requested the contact details of the mall owner from the manager but she could not provide them.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The closing of the mall has affected some local business people. “I bought this taxi through instalments so if I lose business for a day it means I will not be able to pay my monthly instalments,” said minibus taxi owner Thomas Baloyi.

Tshifiwa Tshilambyane, who runs a fruit and vegetable stall next to the mall, said though she is in support of the shut down she will run at a loss.“I have made a big order for the week but most of my fruit will get rotten as no-one is coming to buy,” she said.

Published originally on GroundUp.
© 2022 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
NextOptions


SOURCE

GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
Read more: shopping malls, protest action, Bernard Chiguvare

Related

4 ways to increase store traffic by tapping into the spirit of ubuntu
4 ways to increase store traffic by tapping into the spirit of ubuntu20 hours ago
Vukile launches Retail Academy to give emerging retailers a head start
Vukile launches Retail Academy to give emerging retailers a head start3 days ago
Marine Walk Shopping Centre opens in KZN's Sibaya precinct
Marine Walk Shopping Centre opens in KZN's Sibaya precinct3 Oct 2022
Source: Supplied
New shopping centre opens in Pretoria - complete with a shooting range30 Sep 2022
Regional mall footfall outpacing pre-pandemic levels - Flanagan & Gerard
Regional mall footfall outpacing pre-pandemic levels - Flanagan & Gerard13 Sep 2022
#WomensMonth: Sakina Nosarka talks boundary-pushing leadership and driving a culture of inclusion
#WomensMonth: Sakina Nosarka talks boundary-pushing leadership and driving a culture of inclusion8 Aug 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz