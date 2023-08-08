TopGear South Africa turns 3, launches own test track

TopGear South Africa is set to take its motoring content to new heights with the launch of a new test track facility, a first for the magazine outside of its native UK. The 3.5-km track at Brakpan/Benoni Airfield allows the local publication to expand its media portfolio and deliver uniquely South African motoring content, produced in a controlled environment.

Avon Middleton, publisher, and explains Lerato Matebese, publishing editor at Clipping Point Publishing. Source: Quickpic

Part of the content expansion are a number of series’ that should be familiar to the TopGear audience. The first of these is the Star in a Reasonably Priced Car, an insert that will see South African celebrities attempting on- screen, their fastest lap around the circuit.

“A long time coming, finally launching the TopGear SA test track, is another feather in the cap of our continuous growth strategy,” explains Lerato Matebese, publishing editor at Clipping Point Publishing.

“The facility allows us to put each car through the same, rigorous test to see how these would perform bone-stock from the dealer floor. While this will be great for car debates at the braai or carwash, it also puts into perspective each car’s performance credentials in a controlled environment.”

High quality content

The track allows the TopGear SA team to conduct its own performance testing in the safest environment possible with repeatability and uniformity for each car in mind.

From straight-line performance testing to actual timed laps, braking and weight transition parameters being put to the test, the track will produce results for the TopGear SA Fastest Lap board.

“Of course, we’re thrilled to be able to have such an exclusive facility that allows us to do so much of what the TopGear brand has become known for,” comments Avon Middleton, Publisher at Clipping Point Publishing.

“If one considers any memories of the TopGear brand – a track like this one must come to mind at some point. With this, we aim to deliver even more engaging and entertaining content and give South African audiences a little more.”

Other announcements

Also announced at the event were a number of large-scale features and events on the horizon:

- The first ever TopGear Awards here in South Africa, proudly powered by Wesbank. The TopGear Awards will take place at the end of the year announcing all of the best cars in a variety of categories.

- The annual TopGear Speed Week 2023 takes place at the end of October. Speed Week is the largest performance feature for the publication as they aim to find out the best performance car in South Africa.