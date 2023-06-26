Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

eStudyOgilvy South AfricaDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe CoupStyle IDVega SchoolKena OutdoorBrave GroupDMASAAlgoa FMRX AfricaBoomtownBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


EStudy inspiration at Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference: Empowering Youth

26 Jun 2023
Issued by: eStudy
Join eStudy, and CEO Gerhard Visser, as they take the stage at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, a two-day event aimed at exploring the secrets behind the success of youth empowerment.
EStudy inspiration at Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference: Empowering Youth

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, held in Johannesburg from 19 to 20 July 2023, will showcase empowered black businesses and their creators. Distinguished thought leaders will share insights on fostering success, inclusivity, and resilience in our workplaces, addressing the pressing need for purpose-led transformation almost three decades into democracy.

This conference provides a platform for organisations and businesses from various sectors to convene through panel discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses. It's an opportunity to celebrate the trailblazers who are at the forefront of empowering black businesses and driving workforce transformation.

Nedbank, a firm committed to purpose-led transformation, is proud to claim the naming rights to the conference. As a platinum sponsor, Nedbank will actively participate in critical conversations that can catalyse the action required to foster a more equitable society. Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, states, "We look forward to leading the conversation, sharing best-practice models, and challenging ourselves to effect real change."

Here's a glimpse of what awaits you at the conference:

Day one highlights

Investing in Africa's knowledge economy for an empowered society: Explore how influential thinkers envision socio-economic factors shifting towards transformational good. Dive into a panel discussion on the impactful collaboration between Merchants and Youth Employment Services, which provided career opportunities to over 200 young individuals. Learn from their strategic partnership, revealing how youth-focused skills development can combat unemployment. Additionally, Dr. Felleng Yende, CEO of FPM SETA, will present a case study on designing effective public-private partnerships for youth empowerment.

How to strategically respond to changing skills demands: Join a fireside chat that delves into the rapid ascent in skills demand caused by globalisation and rapid digital change. Skills development professionals will discuss how individuals and businesses can embrace upskilling to remain competitive and resilient.

Ensuring no entrepreneur is left behind: Engage in a must-see panel discussion on removing barriers to accessing capital. Explore the continued relevance of BBBEE (Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment).

Day two highlights

Diversity and inclusion revolution: Discover ways to enhance inclusivity and accessibility in the workplace. Participate in a fireside chat with Caroline Nelson, H&M South Africa's country manager, and Zakhele Mgobhozi, managing director of Modern Centric Holdings, as they discuss gender-neutral leave policies that benefit new parents. Prominent social media mavens, including Katlego Tulare, Renaldo Schwarp, Asha Singh, and Luzuko Tena, will investigate the controversial aspects of diversity, accessibility and inclusivity on social media, shedding light on the critical role it plays in fostering long-term strategies for cultural appreciation, language sensitivity and representation.

The future of company culture: Gain insights into generational diversity in the workplace and how to navigate differences in knowledge sharing. Dr. Mavis Mazhura, an adult development and leadership psychologist and Lushia van Buuren, founding director at Luelle Consulting, will lead an insightful fireside chat on this topic.

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to gain actionable insights and connect with prominent business leaders, decision-makers from the public sector, and entrepreneurs through networking opportunities, fireside chats, and case studies. Join eStudy and CEO Gerhard Visser at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference on 19–20 July 2023 in Johannesburg.

Register here.

NextOptions
eStudy
eSTUDY is your trusted partner in high impact learning programmes, achieving business objectives while earning BEE points through a unique combination of digital (eLearning) and classroom-based learning models.
Read more: broad-based black economic empowerment, Felleng Yende, eStudy



Related

Calculating and optimising the ROI in training
eStudyCalculating and optimising the ROI in training17 May 2023
Preparations for the 2023 Top Empowerment Conference in full swing
Topco MediaPreparations for the 2023 Top Empowerment Conference in full swing25 Apr 2023
The B-BBEE Skills Development Scorecard: 10 top tips
eStudyThe B-BBEE Skills Development Scorecard: 10 top tips20 Apr 2023
Unpacking the new Code of Good Practice on workplace harassment
eStudyUnpacking the new Code of Good Practice on workplace harassment20 Mar 2023
A great way to reduce the cost of BEE Skills Development Points
eStudyA great way to reduce the cost of BEE Skills Development Points6 Feb 2023
Africa driving a transformed economy: Day 2
Topco MediaAfrica driving a transformed economy: Day 215 Aug 2022
Source: © Jakub Jirsák
MAC SA Charter launches to readdress economic imbalances28 Mar 2022
B-BBEE shouldn't be a tick-box exercise. How impact sourcing can address this
B-BBEE shouldn't be a tick-box exercise. How impact sourcing can address this10 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz