EStudy inspiration at Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference: Empowering Youth

Join eStudy, and CEO Gerhard Visser, as they take the stage at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, a two-day event aimed at exploring the secrets behind the success of youth empowerment.

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, held in Johannesburg from 19 to 20 July 2023, will showcase empowered black businesses and their creators. Distinguished thought leaders will share insights on fostering success, inclusivity, and resilience in our workplaces, addressing the pressing need for purpose-led transformation almost three decades into democracy.

This conference provides a platform for organisations and businesses from various sectors to convene through panel discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses. It's an opportunity to celebrate the trailblazers who are at the forefront of empowering black businesses and driving workforce transformation.

Nedbank, a firm committed to purpose-led transformation, is proud to claim the naming rights to the conference. As a platinum sponsor, Nedbank will actively participate in critical conversations that can catalyse the action required to foster a more equitable society. Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, states, "We look forward to leading the conversation, sharing best-practice models, and challenging ourselves to effect real change."

Here's a glimpse of what awaits you at the conference:

Day one highlights

Investing in Africa's knowledge economy for an empowered society: Explore how influential thinkers envision socio-economic factors shifting towards transformational good. Dive into a panel discussion on the impactful collaboration between Merchants and Youth Employment Services, which provided career opportunities to over 200 young individuals. Learn from their strategic partnership, revealing how youth-focused skills development can combat unemployment. Additionally, Dr. Felleng Yende, CEO of FPM SETA, will present a case study on designing effective public-private partnerships for youth empowerment.

How to strategically respond to changing skills demands: Join a fireside chat that delves into the rapid ascent in skills demand caused by globalisation and rapid digital change. Skills development professionals will discuss how individuals and businesses can embrace upskilling to remain competitive and resilient.

Ensuring no entrepreneur is left behind: Engage in a must-see panel discussion on removing barriers to accessing capital. Explore the continued relevance of BBBEE (Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment).

Day two highlights

Diversity and inclusion revolution: Discover ways to enhance inclusivity and accessibility in the workplace. Participate in a fireside chat with Caroline Nelson, H&M South Africa's country manager, and Zakhele Mgobhozi, managing director of Modern Centric Holdings, as they discuss gender-neutral leave policies that benefit new parents. Prominent social media mavens, including Katlego Tulare, Renaldo Schwarp, Asha Singh, and Luzuko Tena, will investigate the controversial aspects of diversity, accessibility and inclusivity on social media, shedding light on the critical role it plays in fostering long-term strategies for cultural appreciation, language sensitivity and representation.

The future of company culture: Gain insights into generational diversity in the workplace and how to navigate differences in knowledge sharing. Dr. Mavis Mazhura, an adult development and leadership psychologist and Lushia van Buuren, founding director at Luelle Consulting, will lead an insightful fireside chat on this topic.

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to gain actionable insights and connect with prominent business leaders, decision-makers from the public sector, and entrepreneurs through networking opportunities, fireside chats, and case studies. Join eStudy and CEO Gerhard Visser at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference on 19–20 July 2023 in Johannesburg.

Register here.



