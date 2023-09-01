Solving problems as a critical thinker

This article illuminates the core skills of a critical thinker - cultivating independent thought, fortifying argumentative competence, and embracing humility - as essential assets in professional settings. As intricate challenges arise, these skills prove invaluable in crafting innovative and feasible solutions.

In the professional context, the significance of critical thinking has become increasingly evident. Having looked into the essence and significance of critical thinking, it's now relevant that we explore its practical application in problem-solving scenarios.

This article will shed light on the essential skills of a critical thinker and outline a systematic approach to solving intricate problems.

At the core of effective critical thinking lie three fundamental skills that are particularly relevant in professional contexts:

Developing independent thought: This skill centres on the ability to have independent thought processes. It involves nurturing the capability to analyse information independently, free from biases or preconceived ideas.



Reinforcing argumentative frameworks: Strengthening the logical foundations of one's viewpoints and ideas is vital. Critical thinkers improve their arguments with sound reasoning and evidence, enabling them to present and defend their perspectives convincingly.



Enhancing humility: Cultivating humility involves remaining open to improvement and acknowledging the limitations of one's knowledge and viewpoints. This quality fuels a continuous pursuit of growth and refinement.

When confronted with complex challenges, applying critical thinking skills becomes invaluable. Individuals can formulate innovative, effective, and feasible resolutions through their skilled application. Let's delve into a structured approach for problem-solving that leverages these critical thinking skills:

1. Understanding the entirety of the problem

To unravel a problem's complexities, it's essential to grasp its entirety. This involves:

Attaining a comprehensive understanding of the issue at hand.



Identifying potential outcomes that might arise from various courses of action.



Recognising the stakeholders and participants involved.



Determining the timing and locations of their engagement.

2. Going to the source of the problem

To comprehend the root causes, engaging with individuals closely associated with the issue's origin is imperative. This entails:

Conducting interviews with those intimately connected to the problem's inception.



Exploring their perspectives on the contributing factors.



Evaluating a range of alternative explanations for the problem's origin.

3. Observing similar cases

Drawing parallels between the current problem and past instances provides valuable insights. This involves:

Identifying similarities between the current problem and historical cases.



Examining previously suspected causes of analogous issues.



Analysing strategies employed to resolve comparable situations.



Extracting applicable lessons to be applied to the present context.

4. Implementing solutions methodically

The implementation phase requires a systematic approach:

Executing proposed solutions in a stepwise manner.



Piloting solutions on a sample to assess outcomes before final implementation.



Evaluating the effectiveness of each solution.



Monitoring and managing any secondary effects that may arise.



Confirming the readiness of solutions for full-scale deployment.

In conclusion, in the world of professionals, critical thinking is a beacon of effective problem-solving. Individuals can accurately navigate challenges by refining skills such as independent thought, fortified argumentation, and humility. Adopting a methodical approach that involves understanding the problem, tracing its origins, drawing lessons from similar cases, and implementing solutions systematically further empowers critical thinkers to unravel complexities and devise impactful solutions.




