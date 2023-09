Exciting news! EStudy, dedicated to "Delivering Skills that Change Lives," is thrilled to announce our latest achievement. We've been honoured with the prestigious Annual Leading CPD Provider for 2023 Award by SABPP, the HR Professional body for South Africa.

This recognition underscores our commitment to advancing the professionals and contributing to the nation's National Development Plan. We're proud to be part of this transformative journey and remain dedicated to our mission."

Join us in shaping a brighter future! Explore our programs today and be part of the change. Thank you, SABPP, for this significant recognition!