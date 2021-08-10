Augmented reality shopping app Reka to launch this September

Merlin Norman has steered the marketing of big-name brands at some of South Africa's premier retail and FMCG companies - among them Rhodes Food Group, Pioneer Foods, Woolworths and TFG.ByLauren Hartzenberg
For many brands, women represent an opportunity for growth and influence, but few truly understand and resonate with this market. In Africa, this is no different, and a trickier feat - with additional layers and dynamics of this cohort to consider.ByNicole Shapiro, Issued byKantar
Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
We are celebrating Women's Month this August at Bizcommunity by bringing to light influential women in different industries. One person that deservedly fits the bill in the automotive industry is Kate Elliott, the recently appointed CEO of Right 2 Repair South Africa (R2RSA).ByImran Salie
This week, Standard Bank in collaboration with Digital Generation and Brima Logistics donated 13 full desktops, as requested by Alex fm 89.1FM - and added two printers and two laptops The station now has the computers it needs to fulfil its mandate to inform and entertain its community of Alexandra.
A new South African online marketplace, called Reka, is set for launch in September, marketing itself as Africa's first augmented reality e-commerce platform for fashion and furniture brands.
Source: Supplied
Reka states that it aims to change consumer behavior and online buying patterns by bringing a hyper-realistic in-store buying experience for Gen Z and millennial consumers.
“Through AR technology, customers are able to interact with merchants’ products and offerings in ways previously never seen before,” said Nii-Odartey Mills, Reka founder and product development lead.
Through the use of avatars and AR technology, Reka online shoppers are able to ‘try on’ preferred items and outfits from their favourite brands and stores. Similarly, furniture customers are able to place desired furniture items in their existing unique spaces without having to leave their home.
“For the first time, shoppers can share their looks via the avatar they create to all social media platforms and WhatsApp, allowing for real-time feedback and approval from friends and family on the items they want to purchase,” said Vickus Nel, Reka founder and design lead.
Imagine walking into your favourite fashion store, and instead of finding racks of clothing filled with items you have no interest in, the items that appeal to you are on display in front of you. Curated just for you...
Officially set to launch in September 2021 on all major app stores on IOS and Andriod, Reka is the creation of two friends who met at Pretoria Boys High School.
“We’re extremely excited to launch Reka and show the country what we’ve been working on over the past year and move the South African e-commerce industry forward in a manner that the youth can buy into,” said the founders.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.