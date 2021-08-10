Augmented reality shopping app Reka to launch this September

A new South African online marketplace, called Reka, is set for launch in September, marketing itself as Africa's first augmented reality e-commerce platform for fashion and furniture brands.

Source: Supplied

Reka states that it aims to change consumer behavior and online buying patterns by bringing a hyper-realistic in-store buying experience for Gen Z and millennial consumers.“Through AR technology, customers are able to interact with merchants’ products and offerings in ways previously never seen before,” said Nii-Odartey Mills, Reka founder and product development lead.Through the use of avatars and AR technology, Reka online shoppers are able to ‘try on’ preferred items and outfits from their favourite brands and stores. Similarly, furniture customers are able to place desired furniture items in their existing unique spaces without having to leave their home.“For the first time, shoppers can share their looks via the avatar they create to all social media platforms and WhatsApp, allowing for real-time feedback and approval from friends and family on the items they want to purchase,” said Vickus Nel, Reka founder and design lead.Officially set to launch in September 2021 on all major app stores on IOS and Andriod, Reka is the creation of two friends who met at Pretoria Boys High School.“We’re extremely excited to launch Reka and show the country what we’ve been working on over the past year and move the South African e-commerce industry forward in a manner that the youth can buy into,” said the founders.