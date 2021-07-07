Education News South Africa

New online magazine to showcase science across the African continent

7 Jul 2021
Nature Africa, a new online magazine launched by Springer Nature, and co-sponsored by Stellenbocsh University (SU), alongside the universities of Cape Town (UCT), Johannesburg (UJ), Pretoria (UP), the Witwatersrand (Wits), and KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), has been designed with the aim of reporting on scientific research and issues of science policy across the African continent.
Source: Nature Africa

The magazine will cover the highest impact research taking place across the continent and communicate this to scientists and decision-makers in and outside Africa

Alongside news stories and research highlights, Nature Africa will also publish feature articles, opinion pieces and commentaries. The languages of publication are English and French. The online magazine is also set to draw attention to African research that drive growth and development. However, it is not a peer-reviewed journal and will not consider primary research articles for publication.

Shining a light on science

Nature Africa will promote research discourse and enable the discussion of scientific achievements by providing a place where ideas can be celebrated, challenged, critiqued and built on.

Prof Hester Klopper, deputy vice-chancellor: strategy and internationalisation at SU, said the university is proud to be part of the establishment of Nature Africa. "Stellenbosch University’s vision is to be a leading research-intensive higher education institution on the African continent. And this collaboration aligns with that vision. We look forward to seeing how Nature Africa casts a spotlight on the cutting-edge research that our continent produces."

Akinlabi Kazeem Jimoh, chief editor of Nature Africa, said: "Our goal for Nature Africa is to shine a light on science in Africa and the scientists contributing to solving local and global problems whilst promoting scientific exchange across the continent. We hope to tell and be part of the African growth story which often does not receive the attention it deserves."

Magdalena Skipper, editor-in-chief of Nature, added: "I am delighted that through the launch of Nature Africa, we can help highlight, and put into context, the most important research from and relevant for the African continent. We hope that this new platform will be a valuable resource for researchers in Africa and abroad, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions for its improvement.”

Content in Nature Africa is free to access.

Nature Portfolio has sole responsibility for all editorial content.
